North Carolina Couple Cultivates Truffle Business, Wild Goods

In the verdant expanses of Western North Carolina, a local couple, Luke and Natalie Gilbert, have embarked on a unique journey. Fueled by their shared passion for foraging and wild foods, they've founded Wild Goods, a business rooted in the cultivation and foraging of truffles—an ingredient with an international reputation for its rarity and delectability.

Unearthing a Passion for Foraging

Natalie Gilbert, an ardent forager of edible and medicinal plants, and Luke Gilbert, who discovered his interest in organic farming during his college years, found a mutually enriching endeavor in their love for nature's bounties. Their initial curiosity about truffle growing was met with skepticism regarding the market's viability. However, recognizing the demand for wild mushrooms among local chefs, they honed their foraging skills with a newfound confidence.

The Gilberts' Innovative Approach

This confidence catalyzed a novel idea: employing truffle dogs for hunting truffles, a departure from the traditional use of pigs. The Gilberts emphasize that truffle dogs are gentler and more efficient, sidestepping the risks associated with pig hunting common in Europe. The couple highlights the importance of robust training for these dogs and the willingness to brave adverse weather conditions as crucial factors for a successful truffle harvest.

Preserving Forests and Embracing Local Ecosystems

Natalie Gilbert fervently advocates for forest preservation, encouraging others to engage with and appreciate the valuable ecosystems in the Western North Carolina mountains. The Gilberts' endeavor is not just about unearthing truffles—it's about fostering a deeper connection with the local environment, celebrating its richness, and bringing wild ingredients to the community.