West Side Cafe Revamps Menu: Introduces New Dessert Delights

West Side Cafe, a renowned food enclave on 7950 Camp Bowie Blvd. West, has revamped its menu, infusing new culinary delights to satiate the discerning palates of its customers. Among the standout additions is the distinctive blueberry pie, a dessert that perfectly balances sweetness, and a pecan pie that boasts a generous helping of pecans. Patrons can also savour the apple crumble, coconut, chocolate, and potentially, lemon meringue pies—all served in mini-pie form, perfect for sharing or for those wanting just a taste.

Advertisment

Continuity with Tradition

While introducing new dessert options, West Side Cafe continues to serve its popular oat cake and the traditional Texas chocolate sheet cake, maintaining a link to its culinary heritage. The establishment's commitment to its customers extends beyond its menu, opening its doors for breakfast and lunch every day.

Exploring Beyond

For those with a craving for hot open-face roast beef sandwiches—an item becoming rare in many restaurants—Bluebonnet Cafe at 2223-A Haltom Road, East Belknap Street, comes highly recommended. Meanwhile, burger enthusiasts have a destination in Burgers N Beyond, located at 1704 Galveston Ave., West Allen Avenue, known for their charcoal- or wood-grilled hamburgers.

The menu at West Side Cafe isn't just about classic dishes and desserts. It also caters to a wide range of dietary needs with heart-healthy, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, and vegan options.