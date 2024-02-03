West-Side Burger Time Restaurant Announces Closure, Disappointing Patrons

The bustling west-side Burger Time on 2300 W. 12th St. has breathed its last. Today, a stark social media message and an unmissable sign at the restaurant informed patrons of its imminent closure. The fast-food joint, known for its 'Bigger Burgers', has been a fixture in the Sioux Falls community since the late 1980s. Its impending shut-down has plunged many into a pool of nostalgia and disappointment.

From Prime Time to Burger Time

Burger Time, christened as Prime Time Burgers at its inception in 1988, underwent a rebranding in 1991. Despite the change in name, the restaurant continued to serve its simplistic yet competitive menu - a mouth-watering array of burgers and fries. Their offerings, coupled with the convenience of drive-thru and walk-up services, won over the hearts of many. The restaurant's throwback atmosphere, reminiscent of the classic 80s, added to its charm.

A Significant Closure

The closure of the west-side Sioux Falls location is a monumental shift for the fast-food chain. Burger Time's headquarters in North Dakota oversees four locations within the state and two in Minnesota. The shutting down of the 12th Street outlet is a significant blow to the brand's presence. However, the company urges customers to visit their East 10th Street location, hoping to keep the Burger Time legacy alive.

The Reaction

The news of the closure has been met with a wave of emotional responses from loyal customers. Many expressed their sadness on social media, reminiscing about the classic vibe of the west-side location. The imminent closure of the restaurant is not just the end of a business — it's the end of an era that has left an indelible mark on the community.