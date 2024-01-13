West Indies Rum Distillery Sets Sights on Spirit Tourism with Planteray Launch

In a spirited stride towards boosting Barbados’ tourism sector, Alexandre Gabriel, the mastermind behind the West Indies Rum Distillery and Maison Ferrand, has set his sights on a niche yet promising avenue—spirit tourism. Addressing an international audience at the Stades’ Visitor Centre in Brighton, St Michael, during the global unveiling of Cut & Dry Coconut Rum under the Planteray label, Gabriel underscored the untapped potential that Barbados holds for this industry.

Spirit of Collaboration

At the heart of Gabriel’s proposal is the notion of collaboration. He believes that the united front of local distilleries, each with its unique appeal, could serve as a compelling bait for tourists interested in the intricacies of rum-making. This camaraderie among rum distilleries, he hopes, would not only augment Barbados’ charm but also provide a comprehensive experience of the country’s rich culture and natural beauty.

A New Dawn for Rum

The Planteray label, replacing the former Plantation Rum brand, signifies a new era for rum in Barbados. The name—a fusion of ‘Plant’ and ‘Ray’—is an ode to Barbados’ sunny disposition, and a conscious shift from the plantation farm-associated past. This symbolic rebranding comes with an ambitious plan: to launch the coconut rum on the global stage with an export projection of 10,000 to 26,000 bottles in 2024, aiming to double that figure by 2025.

Local Partnerships for Global Impact

Driving the production of this coveted spirit are the distillery’s partnerships with local and Caribbean farmers, as well as institutions like the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute and the United Nations. This alliance aims to not only meet the coconut demand for rum production but also to position Barbados as a hub for premium craft products, thereby honoring the island’s rich heritage.

At the core of this venture is a commitment to quality—a trait synonymous with the distillery’s track record. Gabriel stressed the importance of patience in the rum-making process, citing the distillery’s premium product, the XO rum, which demands significant maturing time. The newly launched Cut & Dry Coconut Rum, a harmonious marriage of Barbadian rum and coconut flavors, is a testament to this commitment. It is the fruit of several experiments, each striving for that perfect blend, a true embodiment of Barbados in a bottle.