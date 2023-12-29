en English
Food

Wendy’s Celebrates National Bacon Day with a One Cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:55 pm EST
Wendy’s Celebrates National Bacon Day with a One Cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger

Celebrating National Bacon Day, Wendy’s, the renowned fast food chain, is treating its customers with a special promotion. The spotlight is on the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, which can now be purchased for a mere one cent. The deal, which commenced on a Wednesday, will run until January 2.

Unlocking the One Cent Deal

To avail of this enticing offer, customers must navigate through the Wendy’s app or the company’s website. The process entails creating a rewards account and using the ‘Reward Store’ feature to add the 1 cent deal to their cart. The offer is available at various Wendy’s locations, including Bucks County, southern New Jersey, and Delaware.

The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger: A Bite into the Deal

The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, available for just one cent, is a flavorful blend of a beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo. This isn’t the first time Wendy’s has wooed its customers with such a deal. A similar promotion was launched in September for National Cheeseburger Day.

More than Just a One-Time Offer

Wendy’s has a history of rewarding its members with various deals. The fast food chain has offered free food during Mercury retrograde, a ‘Mercury Menu’ with discounted items, and most recently, free chicken nuggets every Wednesday for the rest of the year with a qualifying purchase through the app. Additionally, Wendy’s is also running a Frosty Key Tag fundraiser for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, further showcasing the brand’s commitment to its customers and the community.

Food
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

