Welsh Chefs Delight at 10 Downing Street with Culinary Showcase

At a prestigious reception held at 10 Downing Street in London, the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) team, featuring talent from the Celtic Collection and two apprentices, presented an array of Welsh-inspired savoury and sweet canapes to VIP guests from various sectors. The menu, crafted by Michael Bates, executive chef of the Celtic Collection, and the team, aimed to highlight the rich culinary heritage of Wales ahead of the Worldchefs Congress & Expo slated for 2026 at ICC Wales.

Bringing Wales to the Heart of London

The team, comprising Thomas Beckett, Gary Stephens, Shekhar Grover, Bryon Burns, Adam Whittle, Rosie Koffer, and Gabbi Wilson, took guests on a gastronomic journey through Wales with their carefully prepared dishes. Savoury highlights included mini whipped Pembrokeshire potato and shepherd's pie, Welsh rarebit on onion bread, and crab palmier, among others. The dessert selection featured Welsh cake with strawberry jel and Welsh clotted cream, accentuating the team's dedication to showcasing Welsh produce.

Celebrating Welsh Culture and Cuisine

Michael Bates shared the team's enthusiasm about their experience, emphasizing their pride in representing Welsh culinary expertise on such a significant platform. The event not only served as a moment of national pride but also as an opportunity for networking and promoting Wales as the future host of the Worldchefs Congress & Expo. CAW president Arwyn Watkins, OBE, noted the positive feedback from guests, including Secretary of State for Wales, David T. C. Davies, and highlighted the importance of such events in boosting Wales's culinary reputation.

Looking Ahead: Wales on the World Stage

As Wales prepares to host the Worldchefs Congress & Expo, the successful showcase at 10 Downing Street underscores the talent and potential of Welsh culinary arts on the global stage. The event not only celebrated the rich flavors of Wales but also set the stage for future opportunities to promote Welsh cuisine and culture. The positive reception and the anticipation for the 2026 Congress & Expo suggest a bright future for Wales's culinary scene on the international platform.

This distinguished showcase at 10 Downing Street not only honored the rich culinary traditions of Wales but also highlighted the unity and talent within the Welsh culinary community. As the CAW team reflected on their memorable experience, the event symbolized a significant step towards positioning Wales as a prominent culinary destination ahead of the Worldchefs Congress & Expo, promising new opportunities for Welsh gastronomy to flourish on the world stage.