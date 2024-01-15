WEF 2024: Hero MotoCorp Eyes Premium Models, Swiggy Reports Profitability

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024, significant players in various sectors express optimism and confidence for the upcoming year. Hero MotoCorp, a major player in the automotive industry, and Swiggy, a leading food delivery service, are among those setting ambitious targets for 2024, riding on the wave of market trends and consumer preferences.

Hero MotoCorp Targets Premium Models

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, is placing substantial emphasis on its premium models. The company’s strategy indicates its anticipation of consumer preferences leaning towards more upscale and feature-rich motorcycles. Hero MotoCorp CEO, Niranjan Kumar Gupta, discusses the growth of India’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem and the company’s bullish outlook on the Indian market. He highlights the firm’s plan to invest more in EVs in the long run and the launch of new models under its partnership with Harley-Davidson.

The company has allocated more towards premium vehicles and EVs, expanding its EV footprint in India and other European markets. The new Splendor Plus Xtec, despite its price hike, embraces technology, making it the most feature-rich and fuel-efficient Splendor to date. It offers a commendable balance of power and efficiency, modern features such as an all-digital cluster, real-time mileage readout, Bluetooth connectivity, and a USB charging port. However, the price hike compared to base 110cc bikes raises questions about its affordability, particularly when competitors offer similar features at a more competitive price point.

Swiggy’s Profitability and Future Plans

Simultaneously, the food delivery sector is experiencing a positive shift in its financial trajectory. Swiggy, a leading food delivery service, has reported profitability in the previous year. Its CEO, Majety, conveyed that the objective for 2024 is to concentrate on profitable growth and enhancing customer satisfaction. Majety acknowledges that the industry is in a nascent phase and emphasizes the importance of understanding consumer desires.

He notes that simply adding a new category to the platform does not guarantee consumer interest. Therefore, the company is committed to an iterative process that involves learning from both industry peers and consumer feedback to refine its offerings and better cater to market demands.