en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

WEF 2024: Hero MotoCorp Eyes Premium Models, Swiggy Reports Profitability

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
WEF 2024: Hero MotoCorp Eyes Premium Models, Swiggy Reports Profitability

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024, significant players in various sectors express optimism and confidence for the upcoming year. Hero MotoCorp, a major player in the automotive industry, and Swiggy, a leading food delivery service, are among those setting ambitious targets for 2024, riding on the wave of market trends and consumer preferences.

Hero MotoCorp Targets Premium Models

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, is placing substantial emphasis on its premium models. The company’s strategy indicates its anticipation of consumer preferences leaning towards more upscale and feature-rich motorcycles. Hero MotoCorp CEO, Niranjan Kumar Gupta, discusses the growth of India’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem and the company’s bullish outlook on the Indian market. He highlights the firm’s plan to invest more in EVs in the long run and the launch of new models under its partnership with Harley-Davidson.

The company has allocated more towards premium vehicles and EVs, expanding its EV footprint in India and other European markets. The new Splendor Plus Xtec, despite its price hike, embraces technology, making it the most feature-rich and fuel-efficient Splendor to date. It offers a commendable balance of power and efficiency, modern features such as an all-digital cluster, real-time mileage readout, Bluetooth connectivity, and a USB charging port. However, the price hike compared to base 110cc bikes raises questions about its affordability, particularly when competitors offer similar features at a more competitive price point.

Swiggy’s Profitability and Future Plans

Simultaneously, the food delivery sector is experiencing a positive shift in its financial trajectory. Swiggy, a leading food delivery service, has reported profitability in the previous year. Its CEO, Majety, conveyed that the objective for 2024 is to concentrate on profitable growth and enhancing customer satisfaction. Majety acknowledges that the industry is in a nascent phase and emphasizes the importance of understanding consumer desires.

He notes that simply adding a new category to the platform does not guarantee consumer interest. Therefore, the company is committed to an iterative process that involves learning from both industry peers and consumer feedback to refine its offerings and better cater to market demands.

0
Automotive Business Food
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
6 mins ago
Electra Battery Materials Appoints Heather Smiles as VP Amidst Transition
Electra Battery Materials Corporation has announced the return of Heather Smiles to the team in the role of Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. This move comes as the company transitions from developer to operator and seeks to establish itself as the leading North American refinery for electric vehicle (EV) battery materials. Smiles’s
Electra Battery Materials Appoints Heather Smiles as VP Amidst Transition
Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Advances with Sustainability and Digital Innovations
16 mins ago
Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Advances with Sustainability and Digital Innovations
Nemak: Investing $18 Million in Facility Expansion to Meet Evolving Industry Needs
27 mins ago
Nemak: Investing $18 Million in Facility Expansion to Meet Evolving Industry Needs
Hero MotoCorp's Strategic Shift: Targeting Urban and Premium Markets
6 mins ago
Hero MotoCorp's Strategic Shift: Targeting Urban and Premium Markets
ABI Warns Motorists of Potential Vehicle Theft During Defrosting
6 mins ago
ABI Warns Motorists of Potential Vehicle Theft During Defrosting
Steer Automotive Group Founder Set for Major Financial Windfall
6 mins ago
Steer Automotive Group Founder Set for Major Financial Windfall
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Tenure: A Critique
6 seconds
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Tenure: A Critique
Georgia Amplifies Healthcare Support for Chronic Illnesses and Disabled Individuals
8 seconds
Georgia Amplifies Healthcare Support for Chronic Illnesses and Disabled Individuals
President Bola Tinubu Confirms Attendance at Governor Uzodimma's Second Term Inauguration
26 seconds
President Bola Tinubu Confirms Attendance at Governor Uzodimma's Second Term Inauguration
Erdoğan Proposes Extension of Turkish Naval Deployment Amid Rising Tensions
37 seconds
Erdoğan Proposes Extension of Turkish Naval Deployment Amid Rising Tensions
Guiseley Triumphs Over Bamber Bridge: A Leap to 4th Position Amid League Turmoil
1 min
Guiseley Triumphs Over Bamber Bridge: A Leap to 4th Position Amid League Turmoil
AP VoteCast: Decoding the American Electorate
1 min
AP VoteCast: Decoding the American Electorate
Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration
1 min
Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration
Mark Hanretty Returns to 'Dancing on Ice': Partners with Cancer Survivor Adele Roberts
1 min
Mark Hanretty Returns to 'Dancing on Ice': Partners with Cancer Survivor Adele Roberts
Dignitana and OncoMedical Join Forces to Minimize Hair Loss in Chemotherapy Patients
2 mins
Dignitana and OncoMedical Join Forces to Minimize Hair Loss in Chemotherapy Patients
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
44 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
53 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
53 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app