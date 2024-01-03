Walkers Unleashes New Vegan Crisp Range for Veganuary

Snack giant Walkers has made headlines with the introduction of a new vegan crisp range, aptly named Walkers Unbelievable! Vegan. The product has been launched in sync with Veganuary and is designed to cater to a broad spectrum of consumers, especially those participating in Veganuary who may crave traditional meat and cheese flavors. The lineup features unique flavors that emulate popular varieties such as Flame Grilled Steak, BBQ Pork Ribs, and Grilled Cheese Toastie.

Meeting Consumer Preferences with Taste

This product launch is a testament to Walkers’ commitment to serving diverse consumer preferences, ensuring that dietary choices do not result in flavor compromise. The brand has been diligent in its efforts to deliver authentic taste without the use of animal products. Rachael Smith, the Senior Marketing Manager, has expressed confidence in the vegan authenticity of the flavors, highlighting the company’s effort to surprise customers with the new range’s taste fidelity.

Win Big with Walkers

In sync with the launch, Walkers is also running a promotion until the end of February. The offer gives snackers a chance to win a hefty sum of £2,500. This promotion extends beyond the new vegan range and includes other Walkers offerings such as the Walkers Core, Walkers 45% Less Salt, and Walkers Baked ranges. This promotional tactic is an additional lure for consumers to try the new vegan crisp range or revisit their favorite Walkers snacks.

Availability Across the Country

The Walkers Unbelievable! Vegan range, with its innovative twist on classic flavors, is now available for purchase across the country. The nationwide availability of the product ensures that consumers from different regions can partake in this culinary experience, reinforcing Walkers’ commitment to inclusivity and diversity in its product offerings.