Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Brings Mardi Gras Nationwide

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a nationally recognized restaurant chain, is set to bring the Louisiana Carnival Season to life with a nationwide event themed ‘Every Tuesday is Mardi Gras.’ This unique initiative, set to run every Tuesday until the end of the parade season, aims to deliver an authentic Mardi Gras experience across America.

Bringing Mardi Gras to the Masses

As part of the festivities, the restaurant chain is offering a special limited-time menu that includes traditional Louisiana fare. Patrons can indulge in delicious offerings such as Beignet Bites, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Doughnut Bread Pudding made with Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and Louisiana Kick Wings. In a nod to the carnival’s vibrant spirit, a signature cocktail featuring a lively blend of Svedka vodka, Don Q Cristal rum, triple sec, Razzmatazz, orange juice, and pineapple juice has also been introduced.

More than Just Sports

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, founded by former LSU walk-on basketball players, has grown to nearly 100 locations nationwide. The brand, voted the No. 1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN, is known for its scratch-made dishes, sports-themed atmosphere, and a culture that celebrates the spirit of a college walk-on. However, this Mardi Gras event showcases the brand’s ability to infuse cultural heritage into its offerings, creating a unique dining experience.

A Celebration of Heritage and Culture

Chris Dawson, the CEO of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, expressed his enthusiasm about the initiative. He believes the event is an opportunity to bring the heritage and spirit of the Carnival Season to life in Walk-On’s restaurants, making every Tuesday feel like Fat Tuesday. The brand, endorsed by high-profile franchise partners including co-owner Drew Brees, continues to expand, with plans for new franchises on the horizon.