en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Brings Mardi Gras Nationwide

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:50 pm EST
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux Brings Mardi Gras Nationwide

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a nationally recognized restaurant chain, is set to bring the Louisiana Carnival Season to life with a nationwide event themed ‘Every Tuesday is Mardi Gras.’ This unique initiative, set to run every Tuesday until the end of the parade season, aims to deliver an authentic Mardi Gras experience across America.

Bringing Mardi Gras to the Masses

As part of the festivities, the restaurant chain is offering a special limited-time menu that includes traditional Louisiana fare. Patrons can indulge in delicious offerings such as Beignet Bites, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Doughnut Bread Pudding made with Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and Louisiana Kick Wings. In a nod to the carnival’s vibrant spirit, a signature cocktail featuring a lively blend of Svedka vodka, Don Q Cristal rum, triple sec, Razzmatazz, orange juice, and pineapple juice has also been introduced.

More than Just Sports

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, founded by former LSU walk-on basketball players, has grown to nearly 100 locations nationwide. The brand, voted the No. 1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN, is known for its scratch-made dishes, sports-themed atmosphere, and a culture that celebrates the spirit of a college walk-on. However, this Mardi Gras event showcases the brand’s ability to infuse cultural heritage into its offerings, creating a unique dining experience.

A Celebration of Heritage and Culture

Chris Dawson, the CEO of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, expressed his enthusiasm about the initiative. He believes the event is an opportunity to bring the heritage and spirit of the Carnival Season to life in Walk-On’s restaurants, making every Tuesday feel like Fat Tuesday. The brand, endorsed by high-profile franchise partners including co-owner Drew Brees, continues to expand, with plans for new franchises on the horizon.

0
Food United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
49 seconds ago
Teenage Darts Sensation Celebrated with Special Kebab Wrap in Hometown
In a small kebab shop in Warrington, a unique celebration unfolds for 16-year-old Luke Littler, also known as ‘The Nuke.’ Sihad, a school friend and part-time worker at the Hot Spot takeaway, has introduced a special doner wrap to commemorate Luke’s astonishing journey to the World Darts Championship final. The wrap, aptly named ‘Luke the
Teenage Darts Sensation Celebrated with Special Kebab Wrap in Hometown
Tono Pizzeria & Cheesesteaks to Open New Outlet in Maple Grove
17 mins ago
Tono Pizzeria & Cheesesteaks to Open New Outlet in Maple Grove
L'Escargot: London's Oldest French Restaurant Reopens, Embodying 'Slow But Sure'
23 mins ago
L'Escargot: London's Oldest French Restaurant Reopens, Embodying 'Slow But Sure'
Smalls Sliders: Revolutionizing the Quick-Service Restaurant Industry with 'Cans' and Seasonal Campaigns
5 mins ago
Smalls Sliders: Revolutionizing the Quick-Service Restaurant Industry with 'Cans' and Seasonal Campaigns
Chef Alessandro's Revolutionary Zero-Waste Approach to Using Garlic
9 mins ago
Chef Alessandro's Revolutionary Zero-Waste Approach to Using Garlic
The New Fashioned: A New Venue to Transform Milwaukee's Deer District
16 mins ago
The New Fashioned: A New Venue to Transform Milwaukee's Deer District
Latest Headlines
World News
Yale Researchers Identify Nav1.7 as Potential Drug Target for Osteoarthritis Treatment
38 seconds
Yale Researchers Identify Nav1.7 as Potential Drug Target for Osteoarthritis Treatment
Teenage Darts Sensation Celebrated with Special Kebab Wrap in Hometown
49 seconds
Teenage Darts Sensation Celebrated with Special Kebab Wrap in Hometown
2023 Fantasy Football Season: When Expectations Meet Reality
56 seconds
2023 Fantasy Football Season: When Expectations Meet Reality
Chamblee Defends Commercial Breaks, McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf
56 seconds
Chamblee Defends Commercial Breaks, McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf
Aston Villa's New Club Crest Sparks Controversy
1 min
Aston Villa's New Club Crest Sparks Controversy
Doha 2024: Qatar Prepares to Host Historic World Aquatics Championships
1 min
Doha 2024: Qatar Prepares to Host Historic World Aquatics Championships
Mexican Army to Remodel Kukulcán Baseball Park: A New Era for the Home of Yucatan Lions
1 min
Mexican Army to Remodel Kukulcán Baseball Park: A New Era for the Home of Yucatan Lions
Qatar to Host Historic World Aquatics Championships 2024
1 min
Qatar to Host Historic World Aquatics Championships 2024
Ohio Primaries Gear Up: Certification Deadline for Ballots and Petitions Reached
2 mins
Ohio Primaries Gear Up: Certification Deadline for Ballots and Petitions Reached
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
17 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
25 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app