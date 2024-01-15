Wales Shopper Seizes Incredible Deal at ASDA; Retail Giant Recalls Fruit Juices Over Safety Concerns

In a remarkable display of bargain hunting, a shopper in Gorseinon, Wales, managed to unearth a 32-piece stainless steel cutlery set for only £1 at the local ASDA store. The set, significantly marked down from its original price of £15, is part of the George Home collection and boasts a dishwasher-friendly feature.

Deal Goes Viral on Social Media

The bargain was shared with the public on the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK. The group commands an impressive following, boasting 2.4 million members who regularly share and learn about the latest deals and discounts. The post detailing the ASDA find swiftly garnered a positive response, clocking over 1,100 likes and nearly 400 comments. Shoppers expressed their amazement at the deal, with some even sharing their own successful purchases of the cutlery set. However, there was a note of disappointment among those who reported not finding the same deal in their local ASDA stores.

ASDA Recalls Own-Brand Fruit Juices

In an unrelated development, ASDA has been compelled to recall several of its own-brand fruit juice products. The recall was triggered by the Food Standards Agency identifying a potential risk of metal contamination in the straws attached to the juice packs. The affected products span various flavors of juice drinks. In light of the safety concerns, ASDA has instructed customers to return the affected items for a full refund, even without a receipt. It's important to note, the recall is a precautionary measure, underscoring ASDA's commitment to customer safety.