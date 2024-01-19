Wakefern Food Corp. Announces Darren Caudill as New Chief Sales Officer

Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative, has announced the appointment of Darren Caudill as its new Chief Sales Officer. Caudill, a seasoned professional with over four decades of experience in the grocery sector, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the company's sales and marketing strategies.

Advertisment

A Veteran in Grocery Sector

Caudill has had a long-standing career in the grocery wholesale and retail industry. His journey began at The Kroger Company, where he rose through the ranks from being a store manager to holding various significant roles including category manager and strategist in pricing and loyalty marketing. Prior to his appointment at Wakefern, he served as a senior vice president of merchandising, marketing, and sales at establishments such as Cub Foods, Supervalu, and UNFI.

Leadership Roles at Wakefern

Advertisment

At Wakefern, Caudill will be entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing several departments. These include the center store, own brands, fresh and prepared foods, as well as digital and innovation. In addition, he will be managing the marketing, merchandising, sales, and analytics divisions. His proven track record and extensive experience in sales and marketing will be instrumental in driving innovation and enhancing the in-store and online customer experiences.

A Strategic Move

The appointment of Caudill is part of a series of executive changes at Wakefern in their pursuit of continual growth and innovation. Wakefern President Mike Stigers expressed enthusiasm over Caudill's appointment, citing his proven record in sales, marketing, and industry experience as valuable assets for the cooperative. As Wakefern continues to strive for improved customer experiences and innovative strategies, Caudill's leadership could potentially pave the way for a new era of growth and customer satisfaction.