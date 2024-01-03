en English
Food

WAFER to Host Drive-Thru Food Distribution in La Crosse County

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:48 am EST
WAFER to Host Drive-Thru Food Distribution in La Crosse County

In a bid to alleviate food insecurity in La Crosse County, WAFER, the region’s largest food pantry, has announced a drive-thru food distribution event. Scheduled for Saturday, January 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., this initiative will take place at the pantry’s main location on 1603 George St.

Aiding the Economically Vulnerable

This move by WAFER is particularly targeted towards families who are financially constrained, especially those that fall within 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. This equates to a gross monthly income of $3,052 for a two-person household. With no pre-registration required, the food distribution event aims to aid the first 250 families who arrive.

What’s on the Menu?

Attendees can expect a variety of food items including frozen meats. There may also be surplus goods such as produce and bakery items. To ensure a smooth process and to maintain health and safety standards, attendees are advised to have their car trunks clear and open to receive the food packages.

WAFER: A Beacon of Hope

WAFER continues to play a crucial role in providing food assistance to those in need within the greater La Crosse area. For additional details regarding the drive-thru food distribution event, including a map for traffic flow and lining up, participants can visit the WAFER’s official website.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

