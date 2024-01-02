Waco’s New Year Traditions: More than Just Superstitions

In Waco, Texas, the dawn of a new year is welcomed not just with fireworks and toasts but with age-old traditions and superstitions that bind the community together. At the heart of these customs lies a simple belief harbored by residents like Ben Pinckney – that certain foods bring good luck and fortune. For Pinckney, as per his family tradition, a New Year’s Day meal is incomplete without black-eyed peas, symbolic of good luck, and greens, representing money.

Traditions at The Eatery Soul Food

At The Eatery Soul Food, co-owned by Bobby Touchstone and Rashonda Jefferson, the New Year’s Day menu is a delicious testament to these beliefs. Featuring catfish, black-eyed peas, yams, and cabbage, the meals are a hit among locals, marking the first day of the year with good food, family, and community. Jefferson reflects on the importance of these traditions as more than just superstitions, viewing them as avenues for family bonding and cultural transmission to younger generations.

Other Local Customs

Food, however, is only part of the New Year’s narrative in Waco. Residents also partake in watch night services and abide by a distinct practice of refraining from cleaning on New Year’s Day. While the effectiveness of these food-related superstitions is uncertain, the unifying and community-building power of these customs is undeniable, according to local business owners.

The Broader Context

These traditions, though localized, echo similar customs worldwide. From Scotland’s Hogmanay to Spain’s grape-eating custom, and even the historical tradition tied back to Sherman’s March during the Civil War, the turning of the year is marked by a blend of superstitions and practices. Among these, the Black Eyed Pea Prediction Run stands out. For over three decades, this tradition encourages runners to guess the race length, with the one closest to their predicted time clinching victory, promoting the idea of starting the year with health and fitness.