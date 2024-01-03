WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food

WaBa Grill, the renowned healthy rice bowl chain, has broadened its culinary landscape with the launch of the new Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls. Building on the success of their Boom Boom Tacos, introduced systemwide in 2023, the Veggie Bowls offer a fresh, Asian-inspired flavor profile to the brand’s diverse menu.

Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Flavorful Innovation

Now available at all WaBa Grill locations, the Veggie Bowls boast of cooked-to-order proteins, an assortment of fresh vegetables, and the brand’s beloved Boom Boom sauce. The sauce, a creamy, spicy aioli, perfectly complements the Asian-inspired flavors and adds a zing to the bowls.

Signature WaBa Way and Boom Boom Way Bowls: A New Choice for Customers

Customers can now choose between the Signature WaBa Way bowl and the new Boom Boom Way bowl. The latter introduces ingredients like Persian cucumbers, edamame kimchi, and sesame cabbage slaw, adding a unique twist to the traditional bowl. This novelty enhances the brand’s commitment to menu innovation and caters to the evolving palate of its customers.

WaBa Grill: Pioneering Healthy, Accessible Food

Founded in 2006, WaBa Grill has consistently aimed to provide healthy, high-quality food that’s accessible to everyone. Their menu, which includes rice bowls, plates, salads, and a variety of high-quality proteins prepared on an open-fire grill, demonstrates this commitment. The introduction of the Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls symbolizes the brand’s ongoing endeavor to delight guests with unique and exciting flavors, always delivering the best value.