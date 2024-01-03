en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food

WaBa Grill, the renowned healthy rice bowl chain, has broadened its culinary landscape with the launch of the new Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls. Building on the success of their Boom Boom Tacos, introduced systemwide in 2023, the Veggie Bowls offer a fresh, Asian-inspired flavor profile to the brand’s diverse menu.

Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Flavorful Innovation

Now available at all WaBa Grill locations, the Veggie Bowls boast of cooked-to-order proteins, an assortment of fresh vegetables, and the brand’s beloved Boom Boom sauce. The sauce, a creamy, spicy aioli, perfectly complements the Asian-inspired flavors and adds a zing to the bowls.

Signature WaBa Way and Boom Boom Way Bowls: A New Choice for Customers

Customers can now choose between the Signature WaBa Way bowl and the new Boom Boom Way bowl. The latter introduces ingredients like Persian cucumbers, edamame kimchi, and sesame cabbage slaw, adding a unique twist to the traditional bowl. This novelty enhances the brand’s commitment to menu innovation and caters to the evolving palate of its customers.

WaBa Grill: Pioneering Healthy, Accessible Food

Founded in 2006, WaBa Grill has consistently aimed to provide healthy, high-quality food that’s accessible to everyone. Their menu, which includes rice bowls, plates, salads, and a variety of high-quality proteins prepared on an open-fire grill, demonstrates this commitment. The introduction of the Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls symbolizes the brand’s ongoing endeavor to delight guests with unique and exciting flavors, always delivering the best value.

0
Business Food Health
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Coca-Cola's Steady Growth and High Insider Ownership: A Deep Dive for Investors

By Momen Zellmi

Inigo Secures $100m with Third Catastrophe Bond Issuance

By BNN Correspondents

Tefal Unveils Substantial Discounts in January Sale

By BNN Correspondents

Air Canada Ranked Last for On-Time Arrivals in 2023, Reveals Aviation Report

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tesco's Baby Event 2024: Significant Discounts on Baby Essentials for ...
@Business · 50 seconds
Tesco's Baby Event 2024: Significant Discounts on Baby Essentials for ...
heart comment 0
Rwanda Mining Shake-Up: Licenses Revoked in Quest for Compliance and Professionalism

By Olalekan Adigun

Rwanda Mining Shake-Up: Licenses Revoked in Quest for Compliance and Professionalism
Tefal’s January Sale: A Bonanza of Deals on Homeware and Kitchen Products

By Waqas Arain

Tefal's January Sale: A Bonanza of Deals on Homeware and Kitchen Products
Institutional Ownership Dominates W.W. Grainger, Inc.: What Does it Mean for Investors?

By Hadeel Hashem

Institutional Ownership Dominates W.W. Grainger, Inc.: What Does it Mean for Investors?
DexCom Inc. Stock Soars: A Deep Dive into Its Performance and Market Sentiment

By BNN Correspondents

DexCom Inc. Stock Soars: A Deep Dive into Its Performance and Market Sentiment
Latest Headlines
World News
Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ahead of Elections
26 seconds
Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ahead of Elections
National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh's Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation
40 seconds
National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh's Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation
Chet Holmgren: The Rookie Reviving Stackhouse's Legacy Against the Celtics
3 mins
Chet Holmgren: The Rookie Reviving Stackhouse's Legacy Against the Celtics
Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer's Basketball Program
3 mins
Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer's Basketball Program
New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio's Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments
3 mins
New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio's Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments
MediWound Secures Additional Funding to Advance Revolutionary Burn Treatment
4 mins
MediWound Secures Additional Funding to Advance Revolutionary Burn Treatment
Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role
4 mins
Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role
Understanding Herpes: Transmission, Symptoms, and Management
4 mins
Understanding Herpes: Transmission, Symptoms, and Management
Welsh Rugby Pays Tribute to Cross Keys RFC Manager, Mark Prangell
4 mins
Welsh Rugby Pays Tribute to Cross Keys RFC Manager, Mark Prangell
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app