Vranken-Pommery Returns to Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris with New Apanage 1874 Range

In a captivating fusion of tradition and innovation, the esteemed Champagne group Vranken-Pommery is set to make a triumphant return to the Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris exhibition after a hiatus of several years. This highly anticipated comeback since Vinexpo Bordeaux will see the group showcasing its brands Pommery, Vranken, and Heidsieck Monopole on a stylish 50m2 stand, providing an exclusive platform for the introduction of the new Apanage 1874 range.

A Blend of Heritage and Innovation

The Apanage 1874 range, a tribute to the year the house's first brut was created, marks its 150th anniversary with a philosophy of releasing new editions annually. The exquisite collection will consist of a brut, a blanc de blancs, a blanc de noirs, and a rosé, each reflecting the rich heritage and masterful craftsmanship of the Vranken-Pommery house.

Clément Pierlot, the cellar master of Pommery, will take center stage at the event to introduce this exciting new range. With his expertise and dedication, Pierlot has created a truly unique blend of tradition and innovation, ensuring that the Apanage 1874 range will captivate the palates of champagne connoisseurs and novices alike.

A Special Limited Edition

In addition to the Apanage 1874, a special 'Cuvée 150' limited edition of 10,000 bottles has been meticulously crafted to celebrate the first brut's anniversary. This exclusive cuvée, predominantly from 2016, will feature a blanc de blancs that exhibits chardonnay's rich citrus and pastry aromas with great tension, providing a truly unforgettable tasting experience.

An Intimate Experience at the Ephemeral Maison Pommery

To further enhance the Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris experience, Vranken-Pommery is creating a temporary venue called the ephemeral Maison Pommery. Located at the Michelin-starred Lucas Carton restaurant in Paris, this intimate setting will offer Pommery customers the opportunity to savor their champagnes with expertly curated food pairings.

Available by reservation during the three-day event, the ephemeral Maison Pommery promises to provide an unparalleled culinary journey, combining the artistry of Lucas Carton's culinary team with the exceptional quality of Vranken-Pommery's champagnes.

As Vranken-Pommery prepares to make its mark at Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris, the world eagerly awaits the chance to experience the exquisite new Apanage 1874 range and the limited-edition Cuvée 150. With its return to the exhibition and the creation of the ephemeral Maison Pommery, the Champagne group is set to reaffirm its position as a leader in the world of fine wines and champagnes.

The anticipation surrounding Vranken-Pommery's participation in the event is palpable, as industry professionals and champagne enthusiasts alike look forward to exploring the group's latest offerings. The Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris exhibition, taking place from February 12th to 14th, 2024, promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the art of champagne, with Vranken-Pommery at its heart.