Voyage Foods and Rudi's Mountain Bakery Unveil Nut-Free Sandos, Set to Debut at Natural Products Expo West

Voyage Foods and Rudi's Mountain Bakery are setting new standards in food innovation and allergy awareness with their latest collaboration. The two companies have joined forces to launch a line of nut-free sandwiches, aptly named Sandos, which are made with Rudi's bread and Voyage's Roasted Seed Spread.

This partnership not only highlights the companies' commitment to providing allergen-friendly options but also underscores their dedication to sustainability and upcycling in food production.

Breaking New Ground in Food Innovation

The collaboration between Voyage Foods and Rudi's Mountain Bakery represents a significant step forward in addressing the needs of consumers with food allergies. With the use of Rudi's Signature Country Morning White Bread and Voyage's Roasted Seed Spread, these nut-free Sandos offer a safe and delicious alternative to traditional peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Scheduled to debut at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA, from March 13-16, the products will later be available nationwide at Whole Foods Market starting in May, in both Grape and Strawberry flavors.

Addressing a Growing Need

The demand for allergen-friendly food options has never been higher, with an estimated one in 10 adults and one in 13 children in the United States affected by peanut allergies. The portable peanut butter and jelly sandwich market alone reached almost $900 million in retail sales last year, highlighting the popularity of such convenience foods. However, the lack of allergen-friendly alternatives has left a significant gap in the market. The introduction of Sandos aims to fill this void, offering not only a safe, nut-free option but also a product that provides 9 grams of protein, making it an ideal choice for lunch boxes, after-school snacks, and quick protein boosts.

Sustainability and Upcycling at the Core

Voyage Foods' approach to food production is grounded in sustainability and upcycling. The company's innovative technology enables the use of upcycled ingredients that are not only less expensive and more readily available but also scalable without being susceptible to the price fluctuations often associated with at-risk commodity ingredients. This strategic approach not only benefits consumers by providing high-quality, allergen-friendly food options but also offers industry manufacturers supply chain and price stability, leading to better margins. The partnership with Rudi's Mountain Bakery is a testament to the potential of such sustainable practices in redefining the food industry.

As consumers become increasingly aware of the ingredients in their food and the impact of their choices on the environment, collaborations like that between Voyage Foods and Rudi's Mountain Bakery are paving the way for a new era of food production. By offering delicious, safe, and sustainable options, they are not only catering to the needs of a significant portion of the population but also promoting a healthier, more inclusive approach to eating. The launch of Sandos marks an important milestone in the journey towards a more allergen-friendly and environmentally conscious food industry.