Voodoo Doughnut’s Sweet Endeavor: New Purple Lemon Haze Doughnut to Support Epilepsy Foundation

Voodoo Doughnut, the renowned doughnut chain, has rolled out a new doughnut christened Purple Lemon Haze, designed as a sweet vehicle for charity. A part of the proceeds from this special doughnut will be funneled into supporting the Epilepsy Foundation. This doughnut delicacy, which is filled with lemon whipped cream and boasts a topping of purple vanilla frosting, whipped cream swirls, and sprinkles, is more than just a treat for the palate; it is a charitable endeavor with a national reach.

Purple Lemon Haze Doughnut: A Sweet Endeavor

The Purple Lemon Haze is available at select Voodoo Doughnut locations in Denver, Boulder, and 11 other cities across the country. The campaign, which runs through April 1, is anticipated to make a significant contribution to raising funds and awareness for epilepsy and seizures, a neurological disorder that plagues 3.4 million Americans.

A History of Giving

Since 2019, Voodoo Doughnut has demonstrated a strong commitment to various causes, raising over $250,000 through its giving program. The Purple Lemon Haze campaign aligns with this history and promises to further the doughnut chain’s philanthropic efforts.

Partnership with Purpose

Beyond fundraising, the partnership between Voodoo Doughnut and the Epilepsy Foundation serves a broader purpose. It is designed to spark public conversations about epilepsy and extend the reach of the organization’s vision. Michael Cantagallo, the Epilepsy Foundation’s vice president of development, underscored this purpose, emphasizing the critical role of such partnerships in fostering a positive community impact.