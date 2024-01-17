Vivian Howard to Headline Florence Wine & Food Festival Benefitting Help 4 Kids

Chef Vivian Howard, known for her culinary prowess and captivating television presence, is set to headline the Florence Wine & Food Festival, taking place from April 4-6 in downtown Florence. The festival, known for its celebration of gastronomic delights and the finest wines, promises an array of events, including tastings, cooking demonstrations, and signature dinners, all in the name of charity.

Feasting for a Good Cause

All proceeds from this three-day extravaganza will support Help 4 Kids, a nonprofit dedicated to providing food packs to students in Florence County facing food insecurity. This commitment to philanthropy adds a layer of depth to the festival, making it not just a gathering of food and wine enthusiasts, but a significant contributor to the local community's welfare.

A Showcase of Culinary Excellence

The festival will offer attendees the unique Vivian Howard Cooking Experience, a chance to witness the acclaimed chef's skills firsthand. Howard, celebrated for her cookbooks 'Deep Run Roots' and 'This Will Make It Taste Good,' brings a wealth of culinary knowledge and a reputation bolstered by a New York Times bestseller title and awards from the International Association of Culinary Professionals, Peabody, Emmy, and James Beard.

An Array of Gastronomic Experiences

Aside from the cooking experience, the festival's lineup includes a Sip & Savor Wine Stroll, wine classes conducted by Ray Isle, and the much-anticipated Grand Tasting. The festival concludes on a high note with The Final Pour, a multicourse dinner where Howard will collaborate with local chefs, all paired with wines from Alpha Omega Winery. The festival's media sponsor, Garden & Gun, and bourbon partner, Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, further enhance the event's allure.