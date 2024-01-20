Vitamin Sea Brewing Announces Second Brewery in Plymouth

Vitamin Sea Brewing, a beloved Massachusetts brewery, is set to captivate beer enthusiasts once again with the announcement of its second brewery and taproom, located in the historical hub of Plymouth.

The new establishment seeks to elevate the craft beer experience, elegantly nestled in a picturesque coastal setting in downtown Plymouth. The brewery's plans, first shared with the public via Facebook, have already ignited a wave of anticipation among its ardent followers and casual drinkers alike.

Legacy of Acclaim

Vitamin Sea Brewing first made its mark in the craft beer world when it opened its inaugural production brewery and taproom in Weymouth in 2019. In a short span, it won the hearts of beer lovers across New England, earning the title of 'Best Brewery in New England' in a people's-choice bracket competition by Boston Magazine.

A Diverse Palette for Plymouth

The new Plymouth location promises a diverse selection of craft beers that have become the hallmark of Vitamin Sea Brewing. Patrons can expect a wide array of options, including IPAs, ales, stouts, lagers, and seltzers. In an effort to cater to a broader audience, the brewery will also offer paninis with gluten-free and vegan options. The upcoming establishment is not just a brewery; it's a destination for socializing and relaxation, equipped with an event space designed for various gatherings.

A Commitment to Community

Vitamin Sea Brewing's expansion reflects not only its success but also its commitment to community involvement. The brewery makes a point of partnering with local organizations and contributing to events that enhance the quality of life in Plymouth. As the doors of the new location open, the brewery continues to brew not just exceptional beer, but also a sense of community and camaraderie.