Virginia Legislates Permanent To-Go Cocktail Sales: A Lifeline for the Hospitality Industry

In a decisive move, the Virginia House and Senate have ratified legislation to authorize the permanent sale of to-go cocktails from bars, restaurants, and distilleries within the Commonwealth of Virginia. This decision underscores a wider national trend, as 23 states and the District of Columbia have also cemented regulations to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages for takeout and delivery, a provision initially introduced amidst the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, an additional nine states have enacted temporary legislation, indicating a possible shift in alcohol sale policies across the United States.

Supporting the Hospitality Industry

From its inception, the to-go cocktail provision was conceived as a lifeline for the besieged hospitality sector. Amidst the pandemic's onslaught, businesses confronted unprecedented challenges, grappling with inflation, supply chain disturbances, and staffing shortages. By enabling the sale of takeout and delivery alcohol, states offered a much-needed injection of revenue and stability.

A Nationwide Trend

The Virginia legislation signifies a growing acceptance of to-go alcoholic beverages, a trend mirrored across the country. With this new law, Virginia joins the ranks of 23 other states and the District of Columbia, all of which have approved permanent legislation for to-go cocktails. An additional nine states have adopted temporary measures, highlighting the potential for future nationwide acceptance of this practice.

Andy Deloney, a senior vice president at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, encapsulated the dual benefits of the legislation. For businesses, it represents a modicum of stability in an unstable economic landscape.