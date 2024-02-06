Viral Video Exposes Unsanitary Practices at Bread Factory in Kanpur, India

In an unprecedented revelation that has sparked public outrage across India, a video showcasing unhygienic practices at a bread-making factory in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral. The footage, amassing around 40,000 views, exposes a disturbing disregard for basic hygiene standards during the bread-making process.

Excessive Fat Content and Unsanitary Handling

The video clip begins by showing a factory worker adding large quantities of flour and oil to a dough mixer, a practice that has raised alarm over the excessive fat content in the bread. As the process unfolds, the dough is portioned, weighed, and baked, all under the watchful eyes of the camera. However, the most troubling aspect of the video does not lie in the potential health concerns stemming from the high-fat content but in the blatant disregard for hygiene.

Workers at the factory are captured handling the bread without gloves during various stages of the process. The bread is seen cooling on a mat, being sliced, and packaged, all by bare hands. The unsanitary handling, laid bare for all to see, has left viewers aghast and questioning the safety of commercially produced bread.

Public Outrage and Consequences

The video has triggered a wave of negative reactions on social media, with users expressing their disgust and raising concerns about the cleanliness of mass-produced bread. Particularly unsettling for viewers was the sight of baked bread placed on a mat, where a worker had previously stepped. One social media user pointed out the disturbingly common occurrence of such unhygienic practices in many hotel kitchens.

As a result of the video, a significant number of social media users are now contemplating the idea of avoiding mass-produced bread altogether. This incident draws attention to the need for stricter enforcement of hygiene standards in food production facilities, not only in India but globally.