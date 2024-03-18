Viral Papad Making Video Ignites Hygiene Debate Among Netizens

Indian food is renowned for its incredible diversity, ranging from curries and biryanis to flavourful street snacks and desserts. In addition to the rich culinary heritage, the process behind the making of some dishes is also unique to the subcontinent. While some preparatory methods are celebrated, others have also raised concerns. Desi papads are a widely popular crispy snack. In a recent Instagram video showing its preparation, viewers were left disturbed by the unhygienic conditions seen during the manufacturing process.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Process

In the video shared on Instagram by digital creator dabake_khao, a woman is seen preparing papads. She starts by mixing papad batter - typically made from lentil, chickpea, rice, or potato flour, along with spices and salt - using her bare hands. Then, the woman spreads this mixture thinly onto a hot skillet, creating a cloth-like texture as it dries. The video also showcases large papad sheets being bundled together and cut into circular shapes using steel bowls that are pressed down with their bare feet. They are later separated and dried in the sun before being packaged.

Public Reaction and Debate

Advertisment

The video has sparked concern over hygiene due to the handling of ingredients with bare hands and feet, as well as the open-air drying process. Comments range from concerns about cleanliness to defenses of traditional methods. Some users expressed dismay, noting "Hygiene left the chat," while others defended the practice, comparing it favorably to fast food, suggesting that at least the woman was careful not to step on the product itself.

Cultural Context and Hygiene

This incident highlights the ongoing debate about hygiene standards in traditional food preparation versus modern expectations. While some argue for the authenticity and taste that comes with traditional methods, others raise concerns about health risks. The discourse is not limited to papads but extends to other street foods and traditional dishes, underscoring the importance of balancing cultural heritage with modern hygiene practices.

The viral video has not only sparked a debate on social media but also brought attention to the broader issue of food safety and hygiene practices in traditional cooking methods. As the conversation continues, it serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between preserving culinary traditions and ensuring the health and safety of consumers. The incident may prompt a reevaluation of traditional food preparation methods, encouraging innovation that respects cultural heritage while embracing hygiene standards.