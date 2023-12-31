en English
Food

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:33 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:00 am EST
Vintage Hangover Cure ‘Prairie Oyster’ Gains New Acclaim

With the festive season upon us, merry-making often leads to the inevitable aftermath of a hangover. A time-honored remedy for this unpleasant consequence, known as the Prairie Oyster, is gaining renewed acclaim for its effectiveness. This non-alcoholic concoction, which hails from the Wild West era, is being championed by security, tech, and public speaking professional James Bore.

A Vintage Cure Revived

Bore, who discovered this unconventional remedy at a conference in Slovenia, extols its virtues for delivering a swift recovery from the throes of a hangover. The Prairie Oyster includes raw eggs, but contrary to what its name suggests, it doesn’t contain any actual oysters. Yet, it’s lauded not only for its recuperative properties but also its unique taste.

The Science Behind the Elixir

Dr. Deborah Lee from Dr. Fox Online Pharmacy elucidates how eggs play a crucial role in this hangover remedy. Rich in essential nutrients and choline, eggs bolster liver function and aid the body in recuperating from the metabolic stress induced by a hangover. The severity of a hangover hinges largely on the rate of alcohol metabolism, oxidative stress, and the inflammatory response triggered by acetaldehyde. Eggs can effectively address these issues, making them a superior alternative to greasy foods that may exacerbate hangover symptoms.

A Controversial Ingredient

While the use of raw eggs in this remedy might raise eyebrows in the United States due to food safety concerns, it’s deemed acceptable in Europe. This highlights the cultural variances in hangover remedies and the intriguing blend of tradition, taste, and science that the Prairie Oyster represents.

Food Health
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

