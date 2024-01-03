Vietnam’s Deputy PM Emphasizes Importance of Food Safety Management

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà of Vietnam has underscored the crucial role of food safety management across all echelons of governance. In a gathering with the Central Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee on Food Safety in Hà Nội, he stressed the necessity of continuous scrutiny of the 2010 Food Safety Law and associated action plans. The Deputy PM also accentuated the adoption of modern and harmonized food safety management practices.

Call for Decentralization and Resource Allocation

Trần Hồng Hà championed the cause of increased decentralization, optimal resource allocation, and the incorporation of information technology to ease the compliance with food safety regulations and gather public feedback. He advised the committee to establish a comprehensive database to clarify the distribution of responsibilities at local levels and to assist in prosecuting repeat offenders.

Updating Legal Frameworks and Inspections

In 2023, Vietnam has been updating its legal documents related to food safety, and inspections have unmasked numerous violations across different sectors, leading to hefty fines and penalties. Despite successes in raising awareness and diminishing the sale of substandard products, there are still areas where the current food safety law does not meet practical needs. The regulation of online food safety continues to pose a significant challenge.

Need for Increased Monitoring and Food Testing

Phạm Khánh Phong Lan, the director of the HCM City Department of Food Safety, has urged for an upsurge in risk monitoring and food testing compared to the previous year. The aim is to achieve better results and cut down on violations. The Deputy Prime Minister’s emphasis on food safety management and the call for increased testing and monitoring highlight the Vietnamese government’s commitment to ensuring food safety for its citizens.