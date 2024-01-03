en English
Agriculture

Vietnam’s Deputy PM Emphasizes Importance of Food Safety Management

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:32 am EST
Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà of Vietnam has underscored the crucial role of food safety management across all echelons of governance. In a gathering with the Central Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee on Food Safety in Hà Nội, he stressed the necessity of continuous scrutiny of the 2010 Food Safety Law and associated action plans. The Deputy PM also accentuated the adoption of modern and harmonized food safety management practices.

Call for Decentralization and Resource Allocation

Trần Hồng Hà championed the cause of increased decentralization, optimal resource allocation, and the incorporation of information technology to ease the compliance with food safety regulations and gather public feedback. He advised the committee to establish a comprehensive database to clarify the distribution of responsibilities at local levels and to assist in prosecuting repeat offenders.

Updating Legal Frameworks and Inspections

In 2023, Vietnam has been updating its legal documents related to food safety, and inspections have unmasked numerous violations across different sectors, leading to hefty fines and penalties. Despite successes in raising awareness and diminishing the sale of substandard products, there are still areas where the current food safety law does not meet practical needs. The regulation of online food safety continues to pose a significant challenge.

Need for Increased Monitoring and Food Testing

Phạm Khánh Phong Lan, the director of the HCM City Department of Food Safety, has urged for an upsurge in risk monitoring and food testing compared to the previous year. The aim is to achieve better results and cut down on violations. The Deputy Prime Minister’s emphasis on food safety management and the call for increased testing and monitoring highlight the Vietnamese government’s commitment to ensuring food safety for its citizens.

Agriculture Food Vietnam
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

