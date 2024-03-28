Vietnamese Dine Out More, Fueling F&B and Coffee Industry Growth

A recent survey highlights a notable shift in Vietnamese consumer behavior, with an increase in dining out and coffee shop visits, subsequently propelling the food and beverage (F&B) and coffee industries to new heights. Nearly 3,000 restaurants, eateries, and coffee shops along with 4,000 consumers participated in the study, revealing a significant uptick in frequency and spending during these outings.

Consumer Behavior Shifts

Findings from the survey show a remarkable rise in the number of individuals dining out, with 28.9% of respondents eating out three to four times a week, marking an 11 percentage point increase from 2022. Additionally, the popularity of coffee shops has surged, with 30.4% of participants visiting once or twice a week, up by 7.8 percentage points. This uptick in consumer activity is not just in frequency but also in financial expenditure, with a majority willing to spend more on their dining experiences than in the previous year. Specifically, 66% of consumers now spend over VND31,000 (US$1.24) for lunch, and 59.5% spend more than VND41,000 per coffee shop visit.

Impact on the F&B and Coffee Industries

This surge in consumer spending and frequency of visits has significantly boosted the coffee market alone grew by 6.6% to VND11.56 trillion and is anticipated to reach VND12.4 trillion this year. Similarly, the F&B industry saw an 11.6% increase in revenues, reaching VND590.9 trillion, with over 80% of F&B firms reporting improved performances in 2023. The industry's growth is also supported by the influx of international tourists, particularly from South Korea, Europe, and the U.S., who are keen on indulging in Vietnamese cuisine.

Future Prospects and Expansion

The positive trend in consumer behavior and its impact on the F&B and coffee markets is expected to continue, with Euromonitor forecasting a 10.92% growth in the F&B market this year and an annual growth rate of 10.25% until 2027. F&B firms are optimistic, with 52% planning to expand their operations this year. This growth trajectory is further bolstered by investments in the sector, such as the $4.6 million funding raised by Vietnam-based food-tech startup Kamereo, aimed at expanding its product range and warehouse network.

The increasing tendency of Vietnamese consumers to dine out and spend more on their meals and coffee visits is a testament to the evolving lifestyle choices and economic development in the country. As this trend continues, it presents lucrative opportunities for growth and expansion within the F&B and coffee industries, promising a vibrant future for these sectors.