Vietnamese Desserts Sweeten Tokyo’s Culinary Scene

In the heart of Tokyo, a Vietnamese couple, Manh and Nhi, have carved out a sweet spot for their compatriots and dessert enthusiasts alike with their thriving Vietnamese dessert business. Inspired by a relative’s popular sweet soup stall in Vietnam, they embarked on a culinary journey that would not only introduce Tokyo to Vietnamese desserts but also instill a sense of community among Vietnamese expatriates.

Seeds of a Dream

Manh moved to Japan in 2013 to pursue higher education, little knowing he would not only find love in Nhi, a girl from his hometown but also a shared passion for Vietnamese cuisine. Seeing the scarcity of Vietnamese eateries in Tokyo, they spotted an opportunity to bring a slice of their homeland to the Japanese capital. They embarked on the task of learning the recipes of their favorite desserts, facing initial challenges such as failed batches and time-consuming deliveries.

A Sweet Success

Their dedication to quality and authenticity bore fruit as they began to sell popular Vietnamese desserts like sweet soup, yogurt with sticky rice, and jackfruit sweet soup. Despite the grueling schedule and relentless pursuit of quality, their business steadily grew, with Manh selling up to 300 servings on weekends. Their success was marked not just by the numbers but also by the smiles of satisfied customers reminiscing about tastes of home.

From Stall to Restaurant

By 2017, their hard work and the support of their relatives enabled them to save enough money to open their first restaurant, Soc Con (Little Squirrel), named affectionately after their first child. The journey wasn’t without its challenges, with rental hurdles for foreigners in Japan standing in their way. But they persevered and opened their restaurant in a cozy 25 square meter space near Shinokubo station. The restaurant quickly became a hit among the Vietnamese community, serving 150-200 customers daily.

With success came expansion, and Soc Con’s menu grew to include other Vietnamese dishes, making it a central hub for Vietnamese people in Japan to gather, eat, and feel a sense of belonging. The success of Manh and Nhi’s venture is not just a testament to their culinary skills but also to their ability to create a community around food, making their restaurant a home away from home for many Vietnamese in Japan.