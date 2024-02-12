Vicious Biscuit: A Southern Breakfast Sensation on the Rise

Vicious Biscuit, a southern-style biscuit restaurant, earns a spot on FastCasual's '20 Brands to Watch' list for 2024. The recognition highlights the brand's potential to become an industry leader.

Advertisment

A Vicious Twist on Southern Classics

Co-founder George McLaughlin shares his excitement and gratitude for Vicious Biscuit's recent recognition by FastCasual as one of their '20 Brands to Watch' for 2024. The restaurant, known for its unique biscuit creations and southern classics with a 'Vicious twist', has been making waves in the breakfast and brunch scene.

The menu boasts a variety of innovative dishes, such as biscuit sandwiches filled with fried chicken or shrimp and grits, as well as house-made jams and butters. Vicious Biscuit has also expanded its offerings to include freshly squeezed mimosas and craft cocktails.

Advertisment

Pushing the Boundaries of Breakfast and Brunch

According to McLaughlin, the brand has always aimed to push the boundaries of traditional breakfast and brunch offerings. "We wanted to create something different, something that would stand out," he says. "Our biscuits are made from scratch daily, and we're constantly experimenting with new flavors and combinations."

The iconic Vicious skull and crossbones symbol has become widely recognized, thanks in part to the brand's viral following on social media. "People love sharing photos of their meals, and our unique presentation really catches their eye," McLaughlin explains.

Advertisment

A Bright Future Ahead

With its recent recognition by FastCasual, Vicious Biscuit is poised for continued growth and success. The brand plans to open more locations in the coming years, with the goal of bringing their southern-style biscuit dishes to even more customers.

When asked about the future of Vicious Biscuit, McLaughlin is optimistic. "We're just getting started," he says. "We're excited to see where this journey takes us, and we're grateful to our customers for their support."

Advertisment

As Vicious Biscuit continues to push the boundaries of breakfast and brunch, one thing is certain: their unique creations and southern classics with a 'Vicious twist' are here to stay.

Key Points:

Vicious Biscuit, a southern-style biscuit restaurant, has been recognized by FastCasual as one of their '20 Brands to Watch' for 2024.

Advertisment

The menu features unique biscuit creations and southern classics with a 'Vicious twist', as well as house-made jams and butters and freshly squeezed mimosas and craft cocktails.

The brand has gained a viral following on social media, thanks in part to its iconic Vicious skull and crossbones symbol.

With its recent recognition, Vicious Biscuit plans to open more locations and continue pushing the boundaries of traditional breakfast and brunch offerings.