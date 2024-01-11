en English
Food

Vice President Kamala Harris Highlights Mental Health and Enjoys Local Cuisine in Charlotte Visit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:14 pm EST
Vice President Kamala Harris Highlights Mental Health and Enjoys Local Cuisine in Charlotte Visit

On January 11, 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris made a significant visit to Charlotte, North Carolina, with a two-fold agenda. The visit served as a platform to accentuate the importance of mental health services in schools and as an opportunity to savor the local culinary delights at Leah & Louise, a renowned restaurant at Camp North End. The news of this dual-purpose visit was first brought to light by Joe Bruno of WSOC.

Advocacy for Mental Health Services in Schools

Vice President Harris underscored the federal resources dedicated to protecting children and schools, enumerating the hefty sum of $285 million allocated for mental health, with $12 million earmarked for North Carolina. The Vice President also addressed the pressing issue of gun violence in light of recent incidents in Charlotte and expounded on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Her strong advocacy for mental health support in educational institutions is a clear testament to the administration’s commitment to the welfare of the younger generation.

A Taste of Southern Comfort

After her address at Eastway Middle School, Vice President Harris chose to dine at Leah & Louise, a local culinary gem. The restaurant is cherished for its distinctive Southern flavors, drawing its culinary inspiration from the Mississippi River Valley region. Conversing with the owners and other customers, she immersed herself in the vibrant atmosphere of the establishment before posing for a group photo.

Leah & Louise: A Culinary Beacon

Owned by chef Gregory Collier and his wife Subrina Collier, Leah & Louise is more than just a local eatery. Chef Gregory, a four-time nominee for the coveted James Beard Award, has put the restaurant on the national gastronomic map. Besides its delectable menu, the establishment has garnered recognition from Esquire magazine and made it onto the New York Times’ list of the 50 best restaurants in America in 2022. The visit of Vice President Harris to this culinary beacon undoubtedly echoes its significance in the American food landscape.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

