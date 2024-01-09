en English
Food

Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc., a Raleigh-based company, has issued a voluntary recall of five Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce varieties on January 8, 2024, due to the undisclosed presence of wheat in the products. This recall is of grave importance for individuals suffering from wheat allergies or extreme sensitivity, as consumption of the affected products could trigger a serious or potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.

Undeclared Wheat: A Hidden Threat

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services alerted Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods on January 4, 2024, about the labeling oversights. The labels of the affected products failed to mention that the flour used in their preparation was wheat-based. As of now, no illnesses linked to this labeling error have been reported.

The Scope of The Recall

The recall specifically targets the Ghost, Hot, Reaper, Scorpion, and Very Hot flavors of Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce. All these varieties are available in 1.5oz glass jars with distinct UPC codes. The lot numbers of the recalled products are FX001500 and FX001582, both having an expiration date of September 2024. The affected lots were distributed to wholesalers across the US and were available for purchase from October 1, 2023, until January 4, 2024.

Disposal and Refund

The affected products were sold widely, available online, in retail stores, and deli cases across the United States. Consumers who bought the recalled items are being advised not to consume them. They can either discard the products or contact Chris Tuorto, a representative of Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, for more information. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is aware of this ongoing recall.

Food Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

