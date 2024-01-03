en English
Food

VegNews Holiday Cookie Contest: Celebrating Vegan Baking and Trends in Plant-Based Diets

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:45 pm EST
The 10th annual VegNews Holiday Cookie Contest culminated in a grand announcement, revealing the three winners after a painstaking selection process. The contest, known for its festive spirit and the celebration of vegan baking, was a platform for readers to showcase their unique and mouthwatering cookie recipes.

Winners and their Signature Cookies

The First Place went to Kim Klocke for her Vegan Chocolate Caramel Praline Cookies. It was a treat that artfully married the flavors of chocolate and caramel, creating a holiday delight that stood out in the competition. The Second Place was snagged by Stacie Van Cleave’s Vegan Brown Sugar Buttons. This gluten-free cookie, with its delightfully warm brown sugar glaze, was a hit among the judges. Susan Cole came in Third Place with her Vegan Chocolate Peppermint Crinkle Cookies. She crafted a winning recipe that struck a perfect balance between peppermint and cocoa, bringing a touch of minty freshness to the classic chocolate cookie.

The Prizes

The top prize for the winner was a one-year supply of Bored Cow’s innovative milk alternative. This product, known for its unique fermentation process that eschews factory farming, was a much-coveted prize among the participants. The runners-up received a Bored Cow goodie box filled with an assortment of milk alternatives and brand swag, adding to the festive cheer.

Trends in Vegan Baking

The contest also reflected the exciting trends in the vegan food industry. With entries featuring dairy-free ingredients and whole foods, it highlighted the shift towards plant-based diets. It underscored the increasing popularity of vegan options among young people and the emergence of vegan alcohol-free beverages. Touching upon the mainstream acceptance of plant-based foods, the contest also sparked discussions around the appearance of Cookie Monster in an almond milk advert and the release of a history-making vegan commercial in theaters.

Food
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

