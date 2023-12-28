en English
Food

Veganuary: Unpacking the Trend and Understanding the Vegan Lifestyle

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:50 am EST
The turn of the year often serves as a catalyst for lifestyle changes, with many embracing dietary transformations as part of their New Year’s resolutions. Amidst these shifts, one particular trend is gaining momentum: Veganuary.

Unwrapping the Concept of Veganuary

Veganuary is a burgeoning movement where individuals commit to a vegan diet for the month of January, often as a counterbalance to the heavy meat consumption that typically punctuates the Christmas season. The trend has been garnering considerable attention, with over 1,610 new vegan products and menus launched for Veganuary in 2023. Celebrity endorsements from the likes of actor Joaquin Phoenix and singer Billie Eilish have only fuelled the momentum, urging more people to sign up.

British pub chain, Wetherspoon, has joined the Veganuary wave, unveiling a Beyond BBQ stack meal that features a plant-based patty, BBQ sauce, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and red onion in a vegan brioche bun, served with chips. The cost, a modest £7.50 for a meal inclusive of a soft drink, positions the offering as accessible to the masses, reinforcing the democratisation of the vegan lifestyle.

Decoding the Vegan Lifestyle

As Flic Everett, a seasoned vegan, explains, adopting a vegan lifestyle is far more complex than merely avoiding animal products. It is a commitment that demands a level of dedication comparable to joining an elite gym or learning a new language.

A successful transition to veganism requires meticulous attention to health, crafty social navigation, and a keen understanding of the difference between foods that are merely vegan and those that are genuinely nutritious. The vegan diet, in essence, is not just about what you exclude but also about what you include.

Embracing Veganism: More Than a Dietary Change

The Veganuary journey, or the broader embarkation into veganism, involves a learning curve, with a fair share of trials and tribulations. Everett underscores this point, urging prospective vegans to consider these nuances and prepare for the changes that veganism will usher in.

One potential benefit she highlights is the immune system boost offered by nutrient-rich vegan foods, such as colorful smoothies and citrus fruits. Thus, Veganuary, and by extension, veganism, is not merely a dietary change. It is a holistic lifestyle shift that can positively impact health and wellbeing.

As we usher in 2024, it remains to be seen how this trend will evolve and what new insights it will bring for those daring to take the Veganuary plunge.

Food Health Lifestyle
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

