Business

VCORP Invests $400K to Upgrade Lunch Box Outlet Amidst Rising Competition

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
The new dawn of 2024 brings a flavorful surprise to the residents of Labasa. VCORP, the parent company of popular local food outlet Lunch Box, has invested a whopping $400,000 to upgrade its Labasa outlet. This significant investment is seen as a strategic move to stay ahead in the increasingly competitive business environment.

Transforming Dining Experience

The upgraded Lunch Box aims to offer families an inviting haven for daily meals and coffee breaks. The enhancement goes beyond aesthetics; it signifies a commitment to adapt to market needs and offer a unique dining experience to the community. Vinesh Dayal, the dynamic director and owner of Lunch Box, underscored the need to evolve according to customer preferences and contribute positively to the community of Labasa.

New Outlets, New Tastes

As part of the upgrade, Lunch Box has launched new outlets: ‘Coffee Break,’ ‘Periperi,’ and a doughnut shop. These additions to the Lunch Box family offer a wider array of options to customers, and their reception has been overwhelmingly positive. The ‘Coffee Break’ outlet, featuring ‘Di Bella’ coffee, aims to cater to the myriad coffee preferences of Labasa residents.

Reflecting on Success and Future Plans

Reflecting on the journey of the past decade, Dayal noted that there were initial doubts regarding the success of Lunch Box. However, the venture has proven to be fruitful, and Dayal, who also serves as the president of the Labasa Chamber of Commerce, encouraged local business owners to elevate their offerings to meet customer demands. He also hinted at future development plans for his group of companies, emphasizing the need for businesses in Labasa to keep pace with changing times and trends.

Business Fiji Food
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

