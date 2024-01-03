en English
Food

Vanderburgh County Health Department Flags Violations in November Inspections

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
Vanderburgh County Health Department Flags Violations in November Inspections

On a routine mission to ensure the health and safety of Vanderburgh County residents, the local Health Department conducted a series of food service and restaurant inspections throughout November. While the majority of establishments under scrutiny passed with flying colors, a handful were found to have critical or non-critical violations.

Dissecting the Violations

Venue 812, nestled on 1401 N Boeke Road, underwent an inspection on November 29 and was cited for one critical violation. The culprit? Observed insect activity, a serious offence that could potentially compromise food safety and hygiene.

Meanwhile, River City Eagles 4023, situated at 1824 W Franklin Street, had its inspection on November 27. The verdict: one critical violation because the hand sink, a vital tool for maintaining hygiene, was inaccessible.

Non-Critical, But Noteworthy

On the same day, Denny’s 6827, located at 351 N Green River Road, was inspected and incurred one non-critical violation. The issue lay with a hand washing sink that was in poor repair, a minor yet significant violation in the eyes of the Health Department.

Kentucky Avenue Food Mart, at 1650 S Kentucky Avenue, also received two non-critical violations on its November 27 inspection. The infringements involved drink nozzles in need of cleaning and a restroom hand sink lacking soap, both crucial elements for maintaining sanitary conditions.

Other Violations

Second Language, located at 401 NW Second Street, had its inspection on November 28 and was noted for one non-critical violation related to not maintaining a grease trap log. While not immediately hazardous to health, such lapses can lead to bigger problems down the line.

And finally, One Main Financial/Five Star Food Service, located at 601 NW Second Street, was inspected on November 28 and incurred one non-critical violation. The issue: a dish machine that was not reaching the required temperature, a seemingly minor infraction that nonetheless poses a potential risk to food hygiene.

In conclusion, the Vanderburgh County Health Department’s diligent work underscores the importance of maintaining strict health and safety standards in our eateries. While the violations noted were varied, all point to the need for constant vigilance and adherence to health code regulations to ensure the well-being of restaurant patrons.

Food Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

