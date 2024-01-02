Vancouver’s Vibrant Vino Voyage: A Guide to the City’s Best Wine Bars

Nestled in the vibrant heart of Vancouver lies a tapestry of exquisite wine bars, each radiating a unique charm that caters to the discerning tastes of wine enthusiasts. These bars, each distinct in their ambiance and offerings, present a diverse palette of experiences for both connoisseurs and casual patrons.

Bar Gobo: Michelin-Starred Elegance in Chinatown

Bar Gobo in Chinatown distinguishes itself with a Michelin-Starred team at its helm. Offering a refined selection of seasonal food and captivating wines, it leaves patrons with a taste of elegance.

La Fabrique St-George: Natural Wines in Mount Pleasant

La Fabrique St-George in Mount Pleasant is notable for its natural wines aged in clay amphoras. Its unique concept allows patrons to create their own charcuterie boards, igniting an interactive and personalized dining experience.

Provence Marinaside: An Expansive Selection in Yaletown

The Wine Bar at Provence Marinaside in Yaletown boasts an expansive selection of over 120 wines by the glass, encapsulating a world of flavors within its walls.

Stable House Bistro and Grapes & Soda: Comfort and Shareables in South Granville

Stable House Bistro and Grapes & Soda in South Granville are recognized for their comfort food paired with an excellent wine list and fabulous cocktails. Their shareable plates foster a sense of community, creating an atmosphere that’s as delightful as their offerings.

Bar Susu and Bar Tartare: Casual and Playful in Gastown

Bar Susu, related to the Michelin-Starred Published, and Bar Tartare in Gastown offer casual settings with a playful approach to wine tasting. Bar Tartare has replaced Juice Bar, maintaining a selection of natural wines and a rotating menu with pop-up chefs.

Is That French and Salt: A Legacy Continued

Is That French in Blood Alley and Salt, now relocated to Chinatown, continue the legacy of serving international and local wines paired with Pacific Northwest dishes and bite-sized delights in cozy settings.

Pretend Wine Bar and Dear Gus: Historic and Modest

Pretend Wine Bar inside The Permanent heritage event space offers a historical setting with a relaxed atmosphere. Dear Gus in Mount Pleasant is a small bar with a well-executed menu and a modest wine selection that doesn’t compromise on quality.

Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar: Italian Bites and Handcrafted Cocktails

Lastly, Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar downtown provides Italian bites and handcrafted cocktails alongside a diverse wine list. Its happy hour available on weekdays is a bonus for those seeking an after-work respite.