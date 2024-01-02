en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Vancouver’s Vibrant 2024 Culinary Landscape: An Array of Exciting Openings

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Vancouver’s Vibrant 2024 Culinary Landscape: An Array of Exciting Openings

Vancouver, an epicurean’s paradise, is set to welcome an array of gastronomic wonders in 2024. An exciting blend of time-honored favorites and new culinary adventures awaits the city’s food enthusiasts. The lineup of highly-anticipated openings spans across a variety of cuisines, promising unique dining experiences that cater to an array of palates.

Diverse Culinary Scene

Among the most fervently awaited establishments is Cambie Village’s new sibling to Savio Volpe, a beloved Italian restaurant, and the city’s first Hello Kitty Café. The latter, an ode to the iconic character, will replace a former bubble tea shop at 1274 Robson St, offering patrons a charming, pink-hued dining experience.

Marugame Udon, renowned for its hand-cut noodles and theatre-like atmosphere, is all set to open its flagship and first Canadian location in mid-January at 589 Beatty St. Another noodle delight slated to open is Ramen One, offering affordable Hakata-style noodles with a unique soy milk soup base. The eatery plans to mark its presence at a former Subway outlet at Broadway and Cambie.

Expanding Dining Experiences

Casa Molina, springing from the creators of Paella Guys, is set to bring Spanish flavors to Mount Pleasant. The restaurant will take over a heritage home at 2211 Manitoba St. Saba Foods, a Yemeni establishment, is readying to move to South Granville at 2881 Granville St, diversifying the city’s culinary landscape further.

Nook is all set to expand to a sprawling 5,000 square foot space at The Stack, Vancouver’s tallest office building at 1133 Melville St. Nightingale, famed for its pizza, pasta, and cocktails, plans to open at the former Distillery space in Yaletown at 1131 Mainland St.

Flavors from the East and Europe

Saijo Hand Roll Kushiyaki, a concept by Jinya, will introduce Vancouverites to Japanese charcoal-grilled skewers and sushi bar selections at 2036 W 4th Ave. Further enriching the city’s Asian offerings is Aburi Hana. In collaboration with Westbank, it aims to bring a high-end Japanese dining experience to Alberni by Kengo Kuma and is expected to debut at 1550 Alberni St.

Adding to the European flavors is Osteria Elio Volpe, specializing in bold Italian gastronomy. The restaurant plans to open in a former mechanic shop in Cambie Village at 540 W 17th Ave.

These openings, along with a bevy of intriguing food events across Vancouver, promise an exciting year for the city’s culinary enthusiasts, further cementing the city’s reputation as a global food hub.

0
Canada Food
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

First Baby of 2024: A Journey of Hope, Struggle, and Joy for B.C. Couple

By Sakchi Khandelwal

CFIA Issues Recall for Enfamil Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contamination

By Sakchi Khandelwal

The Forks in Winnipeg Ushers in New Year with Daytime Family-Friendly Festivities

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada's Junior Hockey Team Braces for Quarterfinal Clash Against Czechia

By Salman Khan

New York Defeats Toronto in PWHL Opener: A Historic Start to the Seaso ...
@Canada · 28 mins
New York Defeats Toronto in PWHL Opener: A Historic Start to the Seaso ...
heart comment 0
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Cleveland Cavaliers in New Year’s Day Showdown

By Salman Khan

Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Cleveland Cavaliers in New Year's Day Showdown
Public Vandalism Exposes Concerns Over Law Enforcement

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Public Vandalism Exposes Concerns Over Law Enforcement
Winnipeg’s The Forks Shifts New Year Celebrations to Daytime, Emphasizing Family-Friendly Festivities

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Winnipeg's The Forks Shifts New Year Celebrations to Daytime, Emphasizing Family-Friendly Festivities
Teddy Blueger on Canucks’ Rise to NHL Pinnacle: An Insider’s Perspective

By Salman Khan

Teddy Blueger on Canucks' Rise to NHL Pinnacle: An Insider's Perspective
Latest Headlines
World News
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
1 min
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
3 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
3 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
3 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
3 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
5 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
5 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
5 mins
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
5 mins
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
22 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app