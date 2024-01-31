Valentine's Day 2023: Restaurants Unveil Special Menus and Promotions

With Valentine's Day 2023 just around the corner, restaurants nationwide have begun rolling out their special menus and promotions, offering a myriad of choices to love-struck couples and celebrants of the holiday.

Perry's Steakhouse Sets the Mood

At Perry's Steakhouse, a Prix Fixe menu starting at $69 per person is sure to set hearts aflutter. The restaurant offers a Candlelight Dinner option and a Second Chance menu for those who prefer to dine after the holiday.

Bar Louie & Villa Azur Serve Up Romance

Bar Louie offers a 4-course dinner for two at $75, featuring a special Valentine's Day martini, while Villa Azur presents a special menu with unique entrees and Valentine's Day cocktails, promising a romantic and memorable evening.

STIR & The Finch Cater to Couples and Families

STIR provides a Prix Fixe Menu for $120 per couple with a carefully curated selection of courses. Meanwhile, The Finch not only offers a similar menu for couples but also introduces a new Kid's Brunch Menu at its Grand Prairie location, ensuring that Valentine's Day can be a family affair.

Innovative Offers from Dirty Bones and Others

Dirty Bones introduces an innovative and delightful wing bouquet, and other eateries like PJ's Coffee, Friendly's, Polly's Pies, and Serious Pizza provide themed treats and deals for the occasion. Furthermore, Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, Corner Bakery Cafe, Pokeworks, Hat Creek, Tender Greens, Tocaya Modern Mexican, and Twin Peaks have rolled out various Valentine's Day food deals.

Vidorra's Valentine's Day Experience

Last but not least, Vidorra invites couples to enjoy modern Mexican cuisine and Salsa Night on Valentine's Day, offering a unique blend of food and entertainment to make the day even more special.

Whether you're planning a quiet, romantic dinner or a lively celebration, there's a restaurant out there with the perfect Valentine's Day menu and promotion for you.