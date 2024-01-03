en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Utah’s SNAP Prepares to Distribute January 2024 Food Stamp Benefits

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Utah’s SNAP Prepares to Distribute January 2024 Food Stamp Benefits

As we step into 2024, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Utah readies to distribute its food stamp benefits for January. The distribution schedule is slated to commence on Friday, with recipients organized according to the alphabetical order of their last names. Households bearing last names from A to G will receive their benefits on 5th January, those with H to O on the 11th, and P to Z on the 15th. This system aims to ensure a smooth and methodical distribution of benefits to Utah’s SNAP participants, currently numbering around 156,300 individuals or approximately 5% of the state’s population.

Increased Benefit Amounts Reflecting Cost-of-Living Adjustments

Reflecting the cost-of-living adjustments for the 2023-24 period, SNAP has announced increased maximum benefit amounts. The average monthly benefit per participant stands at $179. However, the maximum benefits vary based on household size. For instance, a single-member household can receive up to $291, while a five-member household can receive up to $1,155. Larger households, such as those with eight members, may receive up to $1,751. Each additional member beyond the eighth person adds a maximum of $219 to the benefit.

Utah Horizon Card: The Vehicle for SNAP Benefits

SNAP benefits are issued via a prepaid card known as the Utah Horizon Card. Similar to a debit card, the Horizon Card can be used at various retailers including grocery stores and farmers markets. However, it’s important to note that these benefits are strictly for eligible food items and cannot be used for nonfood items, alcohol, tobacco, pet food, or prepared foods.

SNAP: A Key Player in Addressing Food Insecurity

SNAP, formerly known as Food Stamps, is a program funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Its primary aim is to provide nutritional assistance to low-income families and senior citizens. Through programs like SNAP, the USDA is making significant strides in addressing food insecurity, a pressing issue in today’s society. By adjusting the benefit amounts to reflect the cost of living, SNAP ensures that its participants receive adequate support to meet their basic food requirements.

0
Food Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
1 min ago
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
A viral TikTok video and a well-circulated Facebook meme recently stirred controversy by claiming that McDonald’s french fries contain acrylamide, a toxic compound also found in cigarette smoke. This claim, while alarming, requires careful examination to fully understand its implications. Acrylamide: A Ubiquitous Presence Acrylamide is a chemical compound that naturally forms when certain foods,
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
Executive Chef Christophe de Lellis Exits Joël Robuchon's Las Vegas Restaurant, Opens Mamani in Dallas
8 mins ago
Executive Chef Christophe de Lellis Exits Joël Robuchon's Las Vegas Restaurant, Opens Mamani in Dallas
Affordability Tops Canadians' Concerns Entering 2024
13 mins ago
Affordability Tops Canadians' Concerns Entering 2024
Tucson's Culinary Landscape: A Year of Closures and Change
3 mins ago
Tucson's Culinary Landscape: A Year of Closures and Change
Sweet Revival: Pastry Chef Kamal Grant Brings Back Magic Middles Cookies
8 mins ago
Sweet Revival: Pastry Chef Kamal Grant Brings Back Magic Middles Cookies
Rare Earth Goods Ushers In A New Era With Grand Reopening
8 mins ago
Rare Earth Goods Ushers In A New Era With Grand Reopening
Latest Headlines
World News
The Saints Draw with The Red Devils: A Match Marked by an Early Red Card
32 seconds
The Saints Draw with The Red Devils: A Match Marked by an Early Red Card
Strengthening Ties: Trinidad and Tobago and India Explore Opportunities for Increased Economic Collaboration
37 seconds
Strengthening Ties: Trinidad and Tobago and India Explore Opportunities for Increased Economic Collaboration
Saints' Joe Aribo to Represent Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations
40 seconds
Saints' Joe Aribo to Represent Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations
House Republicans Probe Treatment of Dissenting FDA Scientists Amid COVID-19 Guidance Debates
44 seconds
House Republicans Probe Treatment of Dissenting FDA Scientists Amid COVID-19 Guidance Debates
Saints Recall Thierry Small from St Mirren: A New Chapter at Staplewood
55 seconds
Saints Recall Thierry Small from St Mirren: A New Chapter at Staplewood
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
1 min
The Truth Behind Viral Claims of Acrylamide in McDonald's French Fries
New Era of Leadership: Inauguration of St. Charles Parish Officials
2 mins
New Era of Leadership: Inauguration of St. Charles Parish Officials
Southampton FC's Young Defender Jayden Moore Signs First Professional Contract
2 mins
Southampton FC's Young Defender Jayden Moore Signs First Professional Contract
Fat Joe's Weight Loss Journey Sparks Conversations on Health and Transformation
2 mins
Fat Joe's Weight Loss Journey Sparks Conversations on Health and Transformation
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
47 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
59 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app