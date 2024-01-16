US Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Surges: A Look into Stay Zero Proof

The market for non-alcoholic adult beverages in the United States is experiencing a significant surge. Retail sales catapulted by 35% in 2023, amounting to a total of $565 million. This burgeoning trend is reflected in the diverse options available at watering holes across the country and the emergence of establishments specializing exclusively in non-alcoholic beverages.

Advertisment

A New Wave of Beverage Culture

One such establishment is Stay Zero Proof, a novel bar located in Los Angeles. Opened in January 2024, Stay Zero Proof aims to recreate the cocktail lounge experience, sans the alcohol. The concept is the brainchild of bartender Derek Brown, who has curated a menu featuring mocktails named after the Chinese zodiac signs. These non-alcoholic concoctions are priced between $18 and $24, offering patrons the ambience and enjoyment of a cocktail bar, minus the hangover.

The Rise of Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Interest in mocktails has rocketed by a staggering 95% over the past year. A Gallup poll indicates that younger Americans are leading this trend, showing a lower inclination towards alcohol consumption than other generations. Over a third of American adults expressed a desire to cut down their alcohol consumption in 2023, as per a consumer study.

The non-alcoholic spirits industry has witnessed substantial growth, with major brands including non-alcoholic versions of their popular drinks in their portfolios. Smaller brands are also embracing this trend, carving a niche in the market with their zero-proof offerings.