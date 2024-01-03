en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

US Chicken Sausages Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Demand for Protein-Rich Convenience Foods

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:42 am EST
US Chicken Sausages Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Demand for Protein-Rich Convenience Foods

Reflecting the evolving dietary preferences and lifestyle changes in the United States, the chicken sausage market is witnessing a significant upsurge. The market, valued at US$ 1,038.79 million in 2022, is projected to leap to US$ 1,508.53 million by 2030, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. This escalation can be attributed to the shifting consumer inclination towards protein-rich, convenient foods, especially among the younger demographics.

The Rising Tide of Chicken Sausages

The perception that chicken is a healthier alternative to red meats like pork and beef has stoked the demand for chicken sausages. The emergence of organic and natural product preferences has further bolstered the organic chicken sausage segment, drawing in a wider consumer base. Major players in the market, such as Hillshire Farm, Oscar Mayer, and Applegate, have paved the way in fulfilling these evolving consumer preferences and needs.

Convenience Food and the Role of Supermarkets

Processed meat products, including sausages, have gained substantial traction due to their convenience and taste. This aligns with the American trend towards convenience food, as documented by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the International Food Information Council (IFIC). The considerable market share of supermarkets and hypermarkets can be accredited to the availability of a wide range of products that cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Market Challenges and the Impact of COVID-19

Despite the positive trajectory, the market confronts challenges such as contamination issues. Cases like the Listeria recall by Espi’s Sausage and Tacino Co. have the potential to impede market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted the market due to lockdowns and supply chain issues. However, the subsequent rise in packaged food consumption and a shift to e-commerce channels have provided a boost to sales.

Strategic Moves by Key Industry Players

Key industry players, including Applegate Farms LLC and Tyson Foods Inc, have embarked on strategic initiatives to propel growth. These companies have emerged as market leaders, navigating through market fluctuations and dynamic consumer trends, underpinning the future growth trajectory of the chicken sausage market.

0
Business Food United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Carpenter Technology Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Conference Call

By Salman Khan

Understanding Return on Equity: A Deep Dive into Basic-Fit N.V.'s Financials

By BNN Correspondents

IRT Sells Four Properties in Strategic Deleveraging Move

By BNN Correspondents

Arbe Robotics to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

By Shivani Chauhan

Investors Navigate a Mixed Market as 2024 Unfolds ...
@Business · 52 seconds
Investors Navigate a Mixed Market as 2024 Unfolds ...
heart comment 0
Mphasis Revamps Leadership to Amplify Focus on AI

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mphasis Revamps Leadership to Amplify Focus on AI
Melissa Stillwell Takes the Helm as Director of Customer Success and Operations at Energize Marketing

By Nitish Verma

Melissa Stillwell Takes the Helm as Director of Customer Success and Operations at Energize Marketing
West Java Eyes New Markets for Rattan Furniture Amid Global Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

West Java Eyes New Markets for Rattan Furniture Amid Global Challenges
London Resort Investor Abdulla Al-Humaidi Declared Bankrupt Amid Project Challenges

By Justice Nwafor

London Resort Investor Abdulla Al-Humaidi Declared Bankrupt Amid Project Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
40 seconds
PSOE Accuses PP of Secret Talks with Catalan Party, Junts, Amid Political Tensions
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
1 min
Battling Winter Woes: Hair Fall and Skin Dryness
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
2 mins
Unprecedented Shift in Canadian Politics: Conservative Party Takes the Lead
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
2 mins
Bear Elite Hybrid vs Helix Dusk Luxe: A Detailed Comparison
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
3 mins
England's NHS Faces Unprecedented Six-Day Doctors' Strike
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
3 mins
Enveric Biosciences Announces EB-003 as Lead Drug Candidate for Mental Health Disorders
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
3 mins
Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
4 mins
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
From Myanmar's Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent's Journey to Mental Wellbeing
5 mins
From Myanmar's Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent's Journey to Mental Wellbeing
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app