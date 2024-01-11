en English
Food

Urban Square: A Celebration of India’s Cultural Diversity and Urban Craftsmanship

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
Urban Square: A Celebration of India’s Cultural Diversity and Urban Craftsmanship

The bustling heart of New Delhi recently played host to the ‘Urban Square’ exhibition, a vibrant showcase of cultural diversity, and a testament to urban craftsmanship. The event saw participation from over 150 exhibitors hailing from diverse regions of India. Among those showcasing their products and services was Team Arunachal, a group inclusive of urban Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and street food vendors from Longding, Tezu, Roing, Pasighat, and Itanagar. Their participation underscored the commitment, dedication, and relentless hard work that they pour into their contributions to the urban landscape.

A Melting Pot of Cultural Diversity and Urban Craftsmanship

The Urban Square exhibition, a part of the AtmaNirbhar Bharat Utsav, offered a platform for exhibitors to display a wide range of products. These included handlooms, upcycled décor items, exotic packaged foods, and exquisite handicrafts. However, the true highlight of the event was the street food, which garnered particular acclaim from the attendees. The combination of varied flavors, textures, and the heartwarming stories behind each dish, presented a gastronomic experience that transcended the ordinary.

Empowering the Unseen Contributors to the Urban Fabric

While these exhibitions are a celebration of diversity and craftsmanship, they also serve a more profound purpose. They shed light on and empower the often-overlooked contributors to our urban fabric. These are the individuals and groups who, through their Self-Help Groups, manage to carve out a niche for themselves in the urban landscape, despite facing numerous challenges. The acclaim and appreciation received by these participants at the Urban Square exhibition is a testament to the significant strides being made towards their empowerment.

Local Offerings Garner Widespread Praise

The local offerings of the participants, which included traditional handicrafts, handloom textiles, regional spices, and traditional food items, were met with widespread praise. This recognition not only underscores the talent and dedication behind these products but also highlights the rich cultural diversity that India is home to. Such events serve as a poignant reminder of the beauty that lies in unity within diversity, and the wonder that is India’s cultural mosaic.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

