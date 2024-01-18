Urban Grape: A New Wine Retail Experience Coming to Washington D.C.

In a bold move, the renowned wine retail business, Urban Grape, is set to open a new store at 1301 Ninth St. Northwest, Washington D.C. This venture marks the expansion of a business that has been making waves in the world of wine since its inception in 2010 by founders TJ and Hadley Douglas.

Embracing Diversity and Innovation

The Washington D.C. store will not just be a replication of their original shop in Boston; it signifies a conscious effort to broaden their inventory to encompass a substantial collection of beverages produced by BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and people of color). This move proudly places Urban Grape on an elite list of retailers that boast exclusive products, unavailable at other retail locations in the country.

The Progressive Scale: A Game-Changer

What sets Urban Grape apart from other wine retailers is their innovative method of categorizing wines, termed 'The Progressive Scale'. This unique system, detailed in a book authored by the founders, ranks wines on a scale from 1 to 10, based on the body of the wine. This radical departure from traditional varietal or regional classification aims to simplify the wine selection process for customers, helping them find wines that align with their palate effortlessly.

A Look Inside the New Store

The new 4,400-square-foot store will be a haven for wine enthusiasts, featuring a diverse selection of over 800 wines from 25 different countries. Apart from wine, the store will also offer beer and spirits and provide delivery services within the metro area. Moreover, the store includes a dedicated space for corporate and other events, indicating Urban Grape's commitment to becoming a central spot for the local community and visitors in the Shaw neighborhood.

TJ Douglas, CEO of the Drink Progressively Group, which includes Urban Grape, a subscription wine club, a corporate events company, and a consulting firm, echoed this sentiment. He expressed his enthusiasm for the new store, stating that it will be a place where wine lovers can not only explore diverse and exclusive wines but also engage with the community.

The Washington D.C. store is set to open its doors on Thursday, January 25, 2024, with complimentary tastings featuring diverse beverage makers and brands. This grand opening will offer the public a taste of what Urban Grape brings to the table: a unique blend of diversity, innovation, and community engagement.