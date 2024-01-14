en English
Food

Upland Soul Food: A New Comfort Food Haven Opens in Downtown Beckley

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:05 pm EST
With the snip of a ribbon, Upland Soul Food, a new culinary venture specializing in homely and heartening ‘soul food,’ announced its arrival in downtown Beckley. The restaurant, nestled at 206 Main St, commenced its operations from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with a grand opening celebration.

A Family Affair

Steered by co-owners Tamara Grandjean and Robert Dunlap, the establishment draws its essence from the cherished recipes of the Grandjean family. The menu is an ode to comfort food, featuring classic dishes such as fried chicken, meatloaf, collard greens, and mac and cheese. Tamara Grandjean’s evocative description of the cuisine as ‘food that makes you feel good, happy’ underscores the comforting ethos of their offerings.

Embodying the Soul of Food

Upland Soul Food’s gastronomical philosophy is anchored in the tradition of ‘soul food,’ a genre of cuisine that is as much about heartening sustenance as it is about culinary delight. The restaurant’s menu offers a palette of dishes that resonate with warmth and familiarity, embodying the spirit of ‘soul food.’

How to Connect

For those keen to sample the restaurant’s offerings, orders can be placed by dialing 304-777-7513. The restaurant also maintains a digital presence on Facebook under the moniker Upland Soul Food, a nod to the modern era’s blend of traditional hospitality and online connectivity. As this new eatery opens its doors, it invites patrons to partake in a dining experience that promises not just food, but soulful nourishment.

Food United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

