Food

Unveiling the Health Benefits of Turmeric: An Asian Culinary and Medicinal Staple

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 4, 2024 at 11:42 pm EST
The golden-orange spice, turmeric, has been a staple in Asian cooking and traditional medicine for centuries. The active ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, boasts antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may shield the body from damage. It has been linked to the prevention of severe medical conditions like cancer and heart disease and may benefit individuals managing inflammation stemming from conditions such as arthritis, colitis, allergies, and infections. However, despite the promising potential benefits, more research is needed.

The Dangers and Benefits of Turmeric Supplements

Mary-Eve Brown, an oncology clinical dietitian/nutritionist at Johns Hopkins Medicine, warns against turmeric supplements due to risks such as increased kidney stones and interactions with medications. Instead, she encourages incorporating turmeric into meals for safety and enhanced absorption. Remarkably, when combined with black pepper, which contains piperine, curcumin’s bioavailability increases by 2000%. However, turmeric should be used with caution by those who are allergic or on certain medications, such as pain relievers, chemotherapy agents, blood thinners, and immunosuppressive drugs.

A Culinary Star with Therapeutic Effects

Aside from its medicinal properties, turmeric is also a natural coloring agent and is enjoyed in various dishes or as tea. However, it can stain surfaces, requiring careful handling. Brown provides a recipe for turmeric tea, highlighting its versatile use in culinary applications. Turmeric is not just a spice; it’s a tool in the toolkit of wellness and health maintenance. Celebrities like Brittney Nicole, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, incorporate it into their diet, recognizing its benefits for gut health, the brain and nervous system, cardiovascular health, and its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Research and Developments

Research on turmeric has shown potential benefits for mood disorders, osteoarthritis, cognitive functions, and even psoriasis. Despite limitations, such as poor absorption and mild side effects, researchers are keen on developing formulations with improved absorption. Turmeric’s potential extends to potential treatments for dementia, arthritis, digestive disorders, respiratory infections, liver disease, depression, and many more conditions. The National Center for Complementary and Integrated Health (NCCIH) considers turmeric safe when taken orally or applied to the skin. However, they advise caution with turmeric supplements during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Food Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

