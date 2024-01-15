en English
Food

Unveiling the Health Benefits of Jaggery: Aiding Digestion, Boosting Iron Levels, and Beyond

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
The humble jaggery, or ‘gur’ as it is fondly known in India, is more than just a traditional sweetener. It’s a health elixir passed down through generations, seamlessly woven into the fabric of the Indian diet. Consuming a small piece of jaggery after a meal not only soothes the sweet tooth but also unlocks a plethora of health benefits.

The Digestion Dynamo

One of the significant advantages of jaggery is its ability to turbocharge digestion. Its high sucrose content fuels regular bowel movements, acting as an effective combatant against constipation. This age-old remedy is a testament to jaggery’s role as a digestion dynamo.

Jaggery: The Natural Blood Pressure Regulator

For individuals grappling with high blood pressure, jaggery might just be the winter ally they need. This sweet powerhouse is rich in potassium, a mineral known for its blood pressure-lowering properties. Consuming jaggery, especially during the frosty season, could help keep blood pressure levels in check.

Iron Booster: Jaggery

Jaggery is also a robust source of iron, a key component in preventing anemia. Regular consumption can help boost iron levels in the body, making it an excellent choice for those in need of an iron uplift.

The Detox Agent

Furthermore, jaggery supports liver health by facilitating the removal of toxins. This detoxifying property makes it a sweet treat that your liver would appreciate.

Jaggery and Ghee: The Dynamic Duo

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has often endorsed the combination of jaggery and ghee for its manifold health benefits. This potent mix is known to enhance digestion, amplify nutrient absorption, bolster immunity, and maintain the body’s iron and fatty acid levels, making it a formidable tool in taming the sweet tooth. Diwekar suggests that this dynamic duo can alleviate common issues like gas, acidity, and headaches, especially when consumed after a late lunch.

However, readers are advised to consult a doctor for medical advice. The information provided here is generic and not a substitute for professional medical opinion.

As a sweetening agent in the South Indian dessert Vegan Sweet Pumpkin Payasa, jaggery takes center stage. This dessert, brimming with sweet pumpkin, almonds, cashew pieces, and raisins, offers a symphony of flavors and textures. The addition of jaggery not only satiates the sweet tooth but also imparts numerous health benefits, including iron and potassium intake, making this dessert a nourishing choice for overall well-being.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

