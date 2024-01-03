en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Unveiling the Health Benefits of Cranberries: More than Just a Tart Treat

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:19 am EST
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Cranberries: More than Just a Tart Treat

In the realm of fruits, cranberries, small, round, and deep red berries, akin to their blueberry cousins, hold a distinct position. They are more than just a tart taste or a vibrant splash of color on your plate. Harvested predominantly in North America and eastern Europe from September to November, these tiny powerhouses pack a punch when it comes to health benefits.

Cranberries: A Nutritional Powerhouse

A mere 80g serving of cranberries counts as one of the recommended five daily servings of fruits and vegetables. However, the form in which cranberries are consumed could greatly affect their nutritional value. While dried cranberries may be more palatable due to added sugars, and cranberry juice a refreshing beverage, fresh or frozen cranberries remain the most beneficial for health. This is primarily due to their higher antioxidant and fiber content, essential for overall health.

Guardians Against Urinary Tract Infections

One of the most well-known health benefits of cranberries is their role in preventing urinary tract infections (UTIs). The secret lies in the proanthocyanidins present in cranberries. These compounds have antibacterial properties that inhibit the adherence of E. coli bacteria, the most common cause of UTIs. While studies suggest cranberry juice may help prevent UTIs, its effectiveness is lower once an infection is established, and it may not work for everyone. Nonetheless, this natural remedy is worth considering for those prone to recurrent UTIs.

The Extended Health Benefits of Cranberries

The health benefits of cranberries extend beyond UTIs. The plant compounds found in cranberries are believed to offer skin protection, support cognitive health, and reduce the risk of heart disease. They may even contribute to preventing gastric ulcers and stomach cancer. Carotenoids like beta-carotene and lycopene, which support healthy skin, eyes, and immune function, are also found in cranberries. Ursolic acid, another compound found in cranberries, may have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and potential anti-cancer effects. The proanthocyanidins in cranberries may protect against age-related eye conditions and enhance immunity.

Despite the many benefits, excessive consumption of cranberries can cause stomach issues or increase the risk of kidney stones due to their high oxalate content. Those with an aspirin allergy or on certain medications, like blood thinners, should consult their GP before consuming high amounts of cranberries. Thus, while cranberries are a nutritional powerhouse, they should be enjoyed in moderation.

0
Food Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gearharts Fine Chocolates Set to Open a New Store with Dessert Cafe in Richmond

By Mazhar Abbas

Lions Club Boosts Farm Fresh Rhode Island's Fight Against Food Insecurity with New Van

By Momen Zellmi

VCORP Invests $400K to Upgrade Lunch Box Outlet Amidst Rising Competition

By Dil Bar Irshad

Iron Kettle Commissary: A Culinary Pivot in a Historic Comber Building

By Salman Khan

The Saffa Shop: A Cultural Hub for South Africans in Canada ...
@Canada · 8 mins
The Saffa Shop: A Cultural Hub for South Africans in Canada ...
heart comment 0
Astrakhan’s Fish Delicacies Penetrate Azerbaijani Market

By Rizwan Shah

Astrakhan's Fish Delicacies Penetrate Azerbaijani Market
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
STK Steakhouse Makes a Grand Entrance in San Diego

By Israel Ojoko

STK Steakhouse Makes a Grand Entrance in San Diego
Molly Yeh Returns with Girl Meets Farm Season 13

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Molly Yeh Returns with Girl Meets Farm Season 13
Latest Headlines
World News
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
2 mins
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
2 mins
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
3 mins
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
3 mins
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
3 mins
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
3 mins
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
3 mins
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
3 mins
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
3 mins
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app