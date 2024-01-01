Unusual Zomato Order Sparks Viral Discussion and Raises Questions on Work Culture

In a compelling turn of events on the brink of the New Year, a customer from Kolkata placed a single order for an astonishing 125 roomali rotis on Zomato, the popular online food delivery platform. This spectacle caught the attention of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who took to social media to share his surprise and curiosity about the large-scale celebration that warranted such an order. The viral post attracted over 360,000 views, sparking widespread intrigue during a time when food delivery services experience peak demand.

CEO’s Viral Post and Public Reactions

Responding to the flurry of queries, Goyal clarified that a single delivery partner would handle the entire order, given that all the items were roomali rotis. The event underscored the frenetic atmosphere of New Year’s Eve, a peak period for food delivery services. Goyal kept the public engaged with real-time updates about the company’s operations on this festive night. Among these updates was a glimpse into the Zomato ‘war room’ where employees were seen gearing up for the night’s challenges.

Criticism and Concerns

This peek into the operations, however, elicited mixed reactions from the public. While some expressed appreciation for the transparency and the tireless effort of the team, others criticized the company for making employees work on such a momentous occasion. Concerns were voiced over the pressure on delivery partners and restaurant staff during such peak hours, as well as the intrusion on employees’ personal time.

Record-Breaking New Year’s Eve

Amidst the commotion, Zomato experienced a historic surge in food orders on New Year’s Eve 2023, nearly matching the total orders delivered over the previous six years combined. Other food delivery platforms like Swiggy and quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Zepto also reported record-breaking orders on the same night. This dramatic rise in demand highlights the growing reliance on these services, especially during festive occasions and public holidays. But it also raises pertinent questions about work culture, employee welfare, and the sustainability of such high-pressure operations.