en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Unsustainable Loyalty Promotion Leads to Chinese Restaurant’s Closure

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:19 pm EST
Unsustainable Loyalty Promotion Leads to Chinese Restaurant’s Closure

In an unfortunate turn of events, a Chinese restaurant named Jiamener, based in Chengdu, China, has been forced to close its doors due to a disastrous financial setback initiated by a misguided loyalty scheme. The all-you-can-eat hot pot restaurant launched an ambitious loyalty card scheme, which allowed customers to enjoy unlimited food for a month for just $25 (approx. 19). While the promotion successfully attracted over 500 patrons daily, it also led to substantial financial losses for the establishment.

An Unsuccessful Business Strategy

The restaurant owners, in their bid to promote repeat business, hoped that the deal would enable them to negotiate lower costs with suppliers due to the increased volume. However, the move had the opposite effect. Within just two weeks of launching the promotion, the restaurant found itself drowning in over $100,000 of debt. This financial crisis forced the restaurant to shut down, marking a tragic end to its operation.

The Popularity of Hot Pot Cuisine

Jiamener served hot pot, a traditional Chinese culinary style that involves cooking food in a simmering pot of stock at the table. This form of cuisine is particularly popular in Chengdu, a city known for its love of hot pot. There are more than 2,000 restaurants offering this style of cuisine in the city, a testament to its widespread appeal.

Cause of the Financial Downfall

Reports suggest that the misuse of the loyalty cards was a significant factor contributing to the restaurant’s financial downfall. Cardholders, in an effort to maximize the benefits of the deal, started sharing them with family and friends, leading to an unsustainably high influx of customers. This, combined with the low pricing of the loyalty card, ultimately led to Jiamener’s closure.

0
Business China Food
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unsustainable Work Pressures for Pharmacists in US Pharmacy Chains Raise Patient Safety Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Mumbai Real Estate Market Hits 11-Year High in Property Registrations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mutual Fund Investors Reap Significant Returns in 2023 Amid Regulatory Changes

By Dil Bar Irshad

Elon Musk's 'X' and the Tech Industry's Troubles of 2023

By Saboor Bayat

Tufan Erginbilgic: The 'Turbofan' Behind Rolls Royce's Dramatic Turnar ...
@Business · 3 mins
Tufan Erginbilgic: The 'Turbofan' Behind Rolls Royce's Dramatic Turnar ...
heart comment 0
2023 Western Economies: Cautious Optimism Amid Inflation and High Living Cost

By Hadeel Hashem

2023 Western Economies: Cautious Optimism Amid Inflation and High Living Cost
India’s Two-Wheeler Vehicle Market Set for a Significant Boost in Sales

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Two-Wheeler Vehicle Market Set for a Significant Boost in Sales
US Economy Defies Predicted Recession: A Surprising Turn of Events

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

US Economy Defies Predicted Recession: A Surprising Turn of Events
Taiwan’s Lodging and Food/Beverage Sector Sees Record Job Opening Rates

By Rafia Tasleem

Taiwan's Lodging and Food/Beverage Sector Sees Record Job Opening Rates
Latest Headlines
World News
Tyrod Taylor: The NFL Quarterback Defining Professionalism Against All Odds
26 seconds
Tyrod Taylor: The NFL Quarterback Defining Professionalism Against All Odds
Unsustainable Work Pressures for Pharmacists in US Pharmacy Chains Raise Patient Safety Concerns
54 seconds
Unsustainable Work Pressures for Pharmacists in US Pharmacy Chains Raise Patient Safety Concerns
Health and Wellness Trends of 2024: A New Era of Personalized Well-being
58 seconds
Health and Wellness Trends of 2024: A New Era of Personalized Well-being
UK Parliamentary Group Sounds Alarm on Men's Health Crisis
2 mins
UK Parliamentary Group Sounds Alarm on Men's Health Crisis
Omega-3 Supplements: A Potential Game-Changer in Youth Depression Treatment
2 mins
Omega-3 Supplements: A Potential Game-Changer in Youth Depression Treatment
Maine Secretary of State Blocks Donald Trump: A Political Storm Ensues
2 mins
Maine Secretary of State Blocks Donald Trump: A Political Storm Ensues
Rutgers Triumphs over Stonehill: Derek Simpson's Last-Minute Heroics Seal the Deal
2 mins
Rutgers Triumphs over Stonehill: Derek Simpson's Last-Minute Heroics Seal the Deal
Greece Grapples with Surge in COVID-19 Cases as JN.1 Subvariant Spreads
2 mins
Greece Grapples with Surge in COVID-19 Cases as JN.1 Subvariant Spreads
Revolutionizing Stroke Care: Portable Brain-Scanning Technology to be Trialled
3 mins
Revolutionizing Stroke Care: Portable Brain-Scanning Technology to be Trialled
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
46 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app