Unsustainable Loyalty Promotion Leads to Chinese Restaurant’s Closure

In an unfortunate turn of events, a Chinese restaurant named Jiamener, based in Chengdu, China, has been forced to close its doors due to a disastrous financial setback initiated by a misguided loyalty scheme. The all-you-can-eat hot pot restaurant launched an ambitious loyalty card scheme, which allowed customers to enjoy unlimited food for a month for just $25 (approx. 19). While the promotion successfully attracted over 500 patrons daily, it also led to substantial financial losses for the establishment.

An Unsuccessful Business Strategy

The restaurant owners, in their bid to promote repeat business, hoped that the deal would enable them to negotiate lower costs with suppliers due to the increased volume. However, the move had the opposite effect. Within just two weeks of launching the promotion, the restaurant found itself drowning in over $100,000 of debt. This financial crisis forced the restaurant to shut down, marking a tragic end to its operation.

The Popularity of Hot Pot Cuisine

Jiamener served hot pot, a traditional Chinese culinary style that involves cooking food in a simmering pot of stock at the table. This form of cuisine is particularly popular in Chengdu, a city known for its love of hot pot. There are more than 2,000 restaurants offering this style of cuisine in the city, a testament to its widespread appeal.

Cause of the Financial Downfall

Reports suggest that the misuse of the loyalty cards was a significant factor contributing to the restaurant’s financial downfall. Cardholders, in an effort to maximize the benefits of the deal, started sharing them with family and friends, leading to an unsustainably high influx of customers. This, combined with the low pricing of the loyalty card, ultimately led to Jiamener’s closure.