UN’s WFP to Increase Food Rations for Rohingya Refugees Amid Rising Malnutrition

On the brink of 2024, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced plans to increase food rations for Rohingya refugees residing in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. This decision comes as a response to the escalating malnutrition rates within the camps, a direct consequence of previous cuts in food assistance. Earlier this year, due to a daunting funding deficit, the WFP had to slash its food aid by a third to a meager $8 per person per month. This reduction has significantly exacerbated the existing critical levels of malnutrition, with approximately 40 percent of refugee children under the age of five suffering from chronic malnutrition and 12 percent acutely so.

Rising Malnutrition and Health Risks

Such reductions in food aid have not only lowered the nutritional intake of the Rohingya refugees but also compromised their immunity, contributing to a surge in infectious diseases within the camps. Monowara Begum, a Rohingya mother of three, gave a first-hand account of the struggles faced due to the aid cuts. She emphasized the severe impact on her children’s health and growth, illuminating the grim reality within the camps.

WFP’s Action Plan and Funding Gap

Looking ahead, the WFP aims to restore the food assistance to $10 per person per month, a move that would require an additional $61 million to bridge the existing funding gap. The agency expressed gratitude towards the donor community for their continued support and emphasized the urgency of additional aid to sustain the increased food assistance. The WFP also plans to introduce locally fortified rice into the food assistance package, an initiative that is expected to begin in selected camps before gradually being implemented across all camps in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char Island.

