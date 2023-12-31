en English
Bangladesh

UN’s WFP to Increase Food Rations for Rohingya Refugees Amid Rising Malnutrition

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:32 am EST
UN’s WFP to Increase Food Rations for Rohingya Refugees Amid Rising Malnutrition

On the brink of 2024, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced plans to increase food rations for Rohingya refugees residing in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. This decision comes as a response to the escalating malnutrition rates within the camps, a direct consequence of previous cuts in food assistance. Earlier this year, due to a daunting funding deficit, the WFP had to slash its food aid by a third to a meager $8 per person per month. This reduction has significantly exacerbated the existing critical levels of malnutrition, with approximately 40 percent of refugee children under the age of five suffering from chronic malnutrition and 12 percent acutely so.

Rising Malnutrition and Health Risks

Such reductions in food aid have not only lowered the nutritional intake of the Rohingya refugees but also compromised their immunity, contributing to a surge in infectious diseases within the camps. Monowara Begum, a Rohingya mother of three, gave a first-hand account of the struggles faced due to the aid cuts. She emphasized the severe impact on her children’s health and growth, illuminating the grim reality within the camps.

WFP’s Action Plan and Funding Gap

Looking ahead, the WFP aims to restore the food assistance to $10 per person per month, a move that would require an additional $61 million to bridge the existing funding gap. The agency expressed gratitude towards the donor community for their continued support and emphasized the urgency of additional aid to sustain the increased food assistance. The WFP also plans to introduce locally fortified rice into the food assistance package, an initiative that is expected to begin in selected camps before gradually being implemented across all camps in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char Island.

Global Perspective and Other News

As we step into 2024, the struggles of the Rohingya refugees shed light on the larger global issues of displacement, humanitarian aid, and human rights. In other news, a national survey in the Philippines revealed that 96 percent of Filipinos are entering 2024 with a renewed sense of hope. This optimism springs from a period of economic recovery after a recession induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the national economy witnessing a growth of 5.9 percent in the third quarter. Meanwhile, in the United States, the AbandonBiden campaign, a collective of Muslim Americans, voiced their intent to block President Joe Biden’s re-election due to his stance on the conflict in Gaza.

Bangladesh Food Human Rights
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

