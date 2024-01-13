en English
Food

Unraveling the Health Benefits and Nutritional Varieties of Salmon

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Salmon, the jewel of the sea, is highly regarded for its impressive health benefits. A true nutritional powerhouse, it is a staple recommendation within the realm of seafood. Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a renowned professor at Tufts University and director of the Food is Medicine Institute, asserts that fish, particularly salmon, is associated with favorable health outcomes.

The Nutritional Facets of Salmon

The nutritional value of salmon can be influenced by the species and whether it is wild-caught or farmed. Commonly, consumers consider wild salmon to be nutritionally superior and less contaminated than its farmed counterpart. This perception is not entirely unfounded as research partially supports these beliefs. The king of nutrients that salmon is celebrated for is its omega-3 fatty acids, specifically DHA and EPA, which are found in abundance, only rivaled by a few others such as herring and sardines.

The Power of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3s are acclaimed for their health-promoting properties. They have been shown to reduce the risk of stroke and heart disease, decrease arterial stiffness, possibly lower blood pressure, and exhibit anti-inflammatory properties that may guard against obesity and Type-2 diabetes. Moreover, these fatty acids play a pivotal role in early brain development and may help stave off cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s in the latter stages of life.

Cooking With Salmon: A Versatile Delight

Not only is salmon a nutritive gem, but it also offers versatility in the kitchen. Its unique flavor profile and nutritional benefits make it a preferred choice for a myriad of dishes, contributing to overall well-being. With its rich Omega-3 fatty acids for heart and brain health, high protein content, immunity-boosting properties, potential cancer risk reduction benefits, and promotion of weight loss, salmon stands as a testament to the saying, ‘Good health starts with good food.’

