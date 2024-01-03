en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Uno Pizzeria & Grill Rolls Out Nonalcoholic Ritual Zero Proof Cocktails

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:52 pm EST
Uno Pizzeria & Grill Rolls Out Nonalcoholic Ritual Zero Proof Cocktails

Uno Pizzeria & Grill, a renowned Chicago-based chain, is ringing in the new year with a distinctive nonalcoholic drink menu featuring Ritual Zero Proof cocktails. This innovative move is a direct response to the uptick in customers observing Dry January and those adopting mindful drinking habits. Starting January 6, patrons can indulge in an array of booze-free cocktails, including margaritas, hurricanes, old-fashioneds, and peach mules, all imbued with the distinctive taste and experience of traditional spirits, minus the alcohol and calories.

Alcohol-Free Trend on the Upswing

The alcohol-free cocktail category is fast gaining traction, with predictions indicating the no-alcohol share of the overall alcohol market poised to grow to nearly 4% by 2027. A substantial growth rate from 2019 to 2023 has been observed. A comprehensive Drinks Market Analysis by IWSR in December 2023 underscored this trend, remarking that almost a fifth of all 2023 no-alcohol consumers were new to alcohol-free spirits.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill’s Commitment to Better-For-You Alternatives

Chris Dellamarggio, Director of Marketing at Uno Pizzeria & Grill, highlighted the company’s dedication to providing better-for-you alternatives that augment the dining experience. The partnership with Ritual Zero Proof, the best-selling non-alcoholic spirit brand, will see the introduction of non-alcoholic cocktails at 71 Uno Pizzeria locations nationwide.

About Ritual Zero Proof

Ritual Zero Proof crafts their beverages using natural botanicals to mirror the taste and sensation of alcoholic drinks. They offer nonalcoholic versions of gin, whiskey, tequila, rum, and aperitifs, delivering the same experience without the alcohol or calories. These alternatives are available for purchase at retailers nationwide and online.

0
Business Food Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 seconds ago
First Internet Bancorp Amplifies Digital Footprint with Webcast and Slides
In a move that showcases the evolution of banking services, First Internet Bancorp, a financial holding company with a substantial asset value of $5.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, has announced the availability of a webcast and slides on its website. These materials, carefully compiled to reflect the company’s recent call, will be archived
First Internet Bancorp Amplifies Digital Footprint with Webcast and Slides
Unveiling the Invisible War: A Deep Dive into Cyber Victimization
3 mins ago
Unveiling the Invisible War: A Deep Dive into Cyber Victimization
Iconic Scottish Bagel Shop Closes Second Store Amid Liquidation
3 mins ago
Iconic Scottish Bagel Shop Closes Second Store Amid Liquidation
PetroChina Assumes Control of West Qurna-1 Project as ExxonMobil Exits Iraq
25 seconds ago
PetroChina Assumes Control of West Qurna-1 Project as ExxonMobil Exits Iraq
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
2 mins ago
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Ellomay Capital Ltd. to Sell Holdings in Talmei Yosef Facility Amid Ongoing Hostilities
3 mins ago
Ellomay Capital Ltd. to Sell Holdings in Talmei Yosef Facility Amid Ongoing Hostilities
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
43 seconds
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
55 seconds
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
2 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
2 mins
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
3 mins
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
3 mins
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
3 mins
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
3 mins
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
35 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app