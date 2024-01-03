Uno Pizzeria & Grill Rolls Out Nonalcoholic Ritual Zero Proof Cocktails

Uno Pizzeria & Grill, a renowned Chicago-based chain, is ringing in the new year with a distinctive nonalcoholic drink menu featuring Ritual Zero Proof cocktails. This innovative move is a direct response to the uptick in customers observing Dry January and those adopting mindful drinking habits. Starting January 6, patrons can indulge in an array of booze-free cocktails, including margaritas, hurricanes, old-fashioneds, and peach mules, all imbued with the distinctive taste and experience of traditional spirits, minus the alcohol and calories.

Alcohol-Free Trend on the Upswing

The alcohol-free cocktail category is fast gaining traction, with predictions indicating the no-alcohol share of the overall alcohol market poised to grow to nearly 4% by 2027. A substantial growth rate from 2019 to 2023 has been observed. A comprehensive Drinks Market Analysis by IWSR in December 2023 underscored this trend, remarking that almost a fifth of all 2023 no-alcohol consumers were new to alcohol-free spirits.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill’s Commitment to Better-For-You Alternatives

Chris Dellamarggio, Director of Marketing at Uno Pizzeria & Grill, highlighted the company’s dedication to providing better-for-you alternatives that augment the dining experience. The partnership with Ritual Zero Proof, the best-selling non-alcoholic spirit brand, will see the introduction of non-alcoholic cocktails at 71 Uno Pizzeria locations nationwide.

About Ritual Zero Proof

Ritual Zero Proof crafts their beverages using natural botanicals to mirror the taste and sensation of alcoholic drinks. They offer nonalcoholic versions of gin, whiskey, tequila, rum, and aperitifs, delivering the same experience without the alcohol or calories. These alternatives are available for purchase at retailers nationwide and online.